Judge dismisses DOJ lawsuit against Maryland judges over deportations

By Salvador Rizzo Washington Post

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed an unprecedented lawsuit filed by the Justice Department against all 15 federal district judges in Maryland, declining to lift a two-day pause on deportations in the state in cases where migrants have sought hearings to contest their removal proceedings.

U.S. District Judge Thomas T. Cullen said in a written opinion that the lawsuit the Trump administration filed amid its breakneck efforts to deport people who have entered the United States illegally would create a dangerous legal standoff if allowed to continue, where the powers of the federal judiciary would be called into question while high-ranking administration officials would potentially be required to sit for depositions and produce sensitive internal documents.

“In casting its wide net, the Executive ensnared an entire judicial body – a vital part of this coordinate branch of government – and its principal officers in novel and potentially calamitous litigation,” Cullen, who sits in Virginia and was specially assigned to preside over the dispute, wrote. He was nominated to the bench by President Donald Trump in 2020.

Hours after the ruling, the Justice Department said in court papers that it would be appealing Cullen’s decision. A spokesperson for the department did not respond to a request for comment.

In dismissing the case, Cullen criticized Trump administration officials and spokespersons who “have described federal district judges across the country as ‘left-wing,’ ‘liberal,’ ‘activists,’ ‘radical,’ ‘politically minded,’ ‘rogue,’ ‘unhinged,’ ‘outrageous, overzealous, (and) unconstitutional,’ ‘(c)rooked,’ and worse.”

“Although some tension between the coordinate branches of government is a hallmark of our constitutional system, this concerted effort by the Executive to smear and impugn individual judges who rule against it is both unprecedented and unfortunate,” Cullen wrote.

The lawsuit concerns a pair of standing orders issued by Maryland’s chief U.S. district judge, George L. Russell III, in May. The orders provide an automatic stay of removal proceedings for two business days to any migrant who files a petition for habeas corpus, which is a lawsuit alleging wrongful detention, in Maryland federal court.

“The recent influx of habeas petitions concerning alien detainees … that have been filed after normal court hours and on weekends and holidays has created scheduling difficulties and resulted in hurried and frustrating hearings in that obtaining clear and concrete information about the location and status of the petitioners is elusive,” Russell wrote in the order.

Trump administration officials called the two-day pause “antidemocratic” and “a particularly egregious example of judicial overreach.” The Justice Department argued that under Supreme Court precedents, judges must rule on each case individually, not in blanket fashion. Russell’s standing order does “precisely what the Supreme Court has forbidden,” according to the Trump administration’s lawsuit.

“A sense of frustration and a desire for greater convenience do not give Defendants license to flout the law,” Justice Department attorneys wrote. “Nor does their status within the judicial branch.”

At a hearing in Baltimore this month, Cullen told a Justice Department attorney he had “some skepticism” about letting the lawsuit proceed. At least five appellate circuits automatically grant temporary stays of deportations in emergency matters, according to lawyers for the Maryland judges. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, which has jurisdiction over Maryland, has a policy of staying such cases for two weeks.

Cullen said that the Maryland federal court “effectively borrowed from the playbook of the federal courts of appeal” and that the two-day pause “appears considerably more modest.” He found that the U.S. District Court, its judges and chief clerk – the defendants in the lawsuit – all had legal immunity.

“Whatever the merits of its grievance with the judges of the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, the Executive must find a proper way to raise those concerns,” Cullen said. The judge found that Trump administration officials could have challenged the Maryland court’s orders pausing deportations for two business days by filing appeals in individual migrants’ cases or by petitioning a judicial body to change the rules.

Allowing the lawsuit to proceed would raise a thicket of novel legal questions that could upset the balance of powers in the Constitution, he said. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem and the 15 judges “would potentially be required to sit for depositions and produce documents, including emails and other internal communications,” Cullen wrote. “These discovery demands, in turn, would almost certainly trigger claims of privilege – executive, judicial, deliberative-process, and the like – and invariably compound this constitutional standoff into epic proportions.”

Paul D. Clement, a leading conservative lawyer who was tapped to represent the Maryland judges, argued at the hearing in Baltimore this month that the Justice Department probably would have gotten a definitive ruling on the standing order from the U.S. Supreme Court by now if government lawyers had taken the normal step of filing an appeal in an individual migrant’s case, rather than taking the extraordinary step of suing the district judges.

“The bottom line is that this suit is without precedent and wreaks unprecedented havoc on the Judiciary,” the judges’ attorneys wrote. They added that “despite being open as a matter of law at all hours,” the federal court is “not a Denny’s.”