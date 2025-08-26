Salmonella and listeria cause nationwide recall of dog and cat food

By David J. Neal Miami Herald

Raw pet food has been recalled nationwide after testing positive for salmonella and listeria.

In addition to its direct sale customers, Charlotte’s Viva Raw also sells its foods through stores in Florida, South Carolina, California, Illinois, New York and Arizona.

“Salmonella and listeria can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products,” Viva Raw’s FDA-posted recall notice said.

This covers food in lot No. 21495, Viva Raw’s Ground Beef for Dogs and Beef & Turkey Recipe for Puppies, and lot No. 21975, Ground Chicken for Dogs; Chunked Chicken for Dogs; Chicken for Cats; and Pure Chicken. All food left Vida Raw from July 2 through last Thursday in 1-pound vacuum-packed bricks.

Routine testing from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture found the problem.

“Given the sample results from NCDA, we have launched a thorough investigation into our product testing, sanitation procedures & pathogen intervention, and will be exploring additional technologies to see where we can add more safeguards,” Viva Raw said on its website. “As always, we will continue sharing our learnings and updates with our community.”

If you have this food, email Viva Raw at info@vivarawpets.com for a refund on the food you have left. Then, throw it deep into the garbage so that no industrious or nosy pets can get to it.