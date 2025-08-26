Spokane officials have no reason to comment on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, but we asked them anyway

The “Love Story” engagement between iconic pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may be out of Spokane officials’ wheelhouse, but it’s pretty clear that most of them are ready for it.

Swift sang in her famous song “Fifteen” that “you’ll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team.” It’s only kismet she’s instead marrying the boy on the football team – the two announced the news in a Tuesday Instagram post with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

It was a long-awaited moment for Swift’s fans, known as “Swifties,” who have followed the couple’s dating journey since it began two years ago. It’s the most public Swift has been in a relationship as fans watched her cheer on Kelce at his football games and even discussed her life, music and upcoming album on Kelce’s podcast “New Heights,” which he shares with his brother, Jason.

The engagement announcement prompted a massive outpouring of reactions from Chiefs fans and Swifties alike (and the president) – and while Spokane generally has no connection to the couple besides Swift’s performance at the Spokane Arena in 2009 ( wearing a Chiefs jersey – the Spokane Chiefs, not the Kansas City ones ), we jumped on the bandwagon to find out what our local officials think.

County Auditor Vicky Dalton

“As the official who issues marriage licenses, I am thrilled to see two people agree to decide to make their union official. And if it ever came to it, we would be thrilled to issue their marriage license … My question is, who is going to fill out the paperwork? And, in a lot of states, anyone could get a copy of a marriage license. So how many Swifties will get a copy of the marriage certificate to hang on their walls?”

Note: Fingers crossed the marriage is here, Swifties, because Washington is among those states.

Mayor Lisa Brown

“As Mayor of Spokane, I’ve declared a state of emotional emergency. I’ve been informed that City staff are currently ranking their favorite Taylor Swift eras instead of processing permits and picking up garbage. City services will resume tomorrow.”

Note: Brown said if the couple chooses to honeymoon in Spokane, she would give them the keys to the city.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel

“As a Spokane Superior Court Judge, I must maintain the utmost impartiality, but I can confirm that the court has no jurisdiction over matters of the heart, especially when it involves a pop icon and a touchdown titan. However, if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement requires a legally binding ceremony and they are willing to travel to Spokane, I’d be happy to officiate, provided they don’t break up beforehand.”

Spokane Fire Department Chief Julie O’Berg

“From one Chief to another, congratulations, Travis! Marriage is just like leading a fire department: It takes commitment, heart and the ability to stay cool under pressure. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness with Taylor.”

Note: O’Berg is a Kansas City Chiefs fan and a Swiftie.

Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto Jr.

“She’s marrying Travis? I thought she was dating Karma?”

City Councilman Paul Dillon

“This will be America’s royal wedding. Nobody should work.”

Note: Dillon was not paying attention in his Tuesday meeting because of the engagement news.

City Councilman Jonathan Bingle

“I am really happy for Mr. and Mrs. Swift. I’m mostly happy for Travis, though, because it’s the only way he’s getting a ring this year.”

Note: Bingle DJs at weddings and enjoys Swift’s music, he said. His most-requested Swift songs at weddings are “Shake it Off,” “Love Story” and the “Lover” remix featuring Shawn Mendes.

Spokane School Board President Nikki Otero Lockwood

“I don’t watch football, so I don’t really know him. But you know what, she’s a super smart woman, she’s got a lot of power, so if she chose him, that’s great.”

Asked about Swift as a role model to young women: “I think she speaks to trying to be taken professionally for her songwriting and her singing skills and her business abilities and not just being sexy. She’s trying to be taken seriously as a person and addressing the issues that women face; she speaks about those being dismissed or minimized.”

Note: Lockwood clarified these are her own opinions and the rest of the school board has not weighed in on the Swift-Kelce engagement.

Acting Spokane County Prosecutor Preston McCollam

“Unless Ms. Swift is Fresh Out the Slammer or Guilty As Sin I have no comment on her personal life.”

Washington State Department of Natural Resources Communications Manager Ryan Rodruck

“We’d like to congratulate Ms. Swift and Mr. Kelce on showing us the only appropriate way to let ‘Sparks Fly’ during fire season, and we’d like to suggest the Loomis State Forest as a possible wedding venue.”

Superior Court Judge Annette Plese

Plese “offered to perform their ceremony if they needed a judge.”

County Commissioner Josh Kerns

“Marriage was one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life. I wish those two kids good luck and a lifetime of happiness.”

Reporter Elena Perry contributed to this story.