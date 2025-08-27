A Grip on Sports: Trying to determine just how the local college football teams will do this season is clouded by smoke as the old ways have been burned away

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Yep, Washington State football is just around the corner. No need for a calendar or pocket schedule to let me know. There is a sure sign, and it points the way for Eastern Washington and Idaho as well. All I have to do is stick my head out the window. See the red tinge in the morning sky. Soak in the smell of smoke. The region’s fire season always corresponds with football’s.

• Thankfully, the former is not too bad. Thus far. And the latter? How will the three Division I programs fare? … Oh, you are waiting for me to tell you? My first thought was why, but then I realized my years of experience, of observing and studying the WSU, EWU and UI programs, of keeping notes and talking with those who know, have earned me the ability to … well, guess.

These days that’s about all anyone can do. Did you see the Big 12’s media poll this season? No, you didn’t. The conference didn’t put one out. Not after last year, when the people whose job is to know what is going on in their coverage area, picked Arizona State to finish last in the 16-team conference.

The Sun Devils won the darn thing. And not only was that success embarrassing to the prognosticators, it also ensured the national pundits upped their trash-talking game concerning the downtrodden conference.

The last shall be first may be biblically appropriate but it hurts credibility when the many who are called actually choose incorrectly.

Still, there are indicators available when examining the Palouse(ish) trio’s year ahead. Schedules. Coaching pedigree. Returnees. Key losses. Key transfers.

Those markers have become more and more jumbled in the transfer portal era, certainly. And I’m not sure I have come close to determining the weight should be assigned to any of them since the NCAA’s influence has disappeared.

Let’s try though. Why not? There is no way any of us can do worse than last season’s Big 12’s media crew.

• WSU: The Cougars dipped their toes back into the FCS waters to replace off-to-Wake-Forest coach Jake Dickert. The last time they did that, the next four years were disastrous. I feel comfortable in saying Jimmy Rogers, who was 27-3 at South Dakota State his two seasons in charge, will not post a 9-40 mark over the same span. Partly because if WSU is 3-22 the next couple seasons there will be a change. And partly because Rogers has a lot going for him Paul Wulff wasn’t privy to.

Rogers brought in 74 new players, including almost 30 who had ties to his coaching staff at SDSU. Many of the 16 former Jackrabbit players were in Brookings while he led the program to an FCS title and semifinal appearance.

Though many of Dickert’s stars left, some key pieces, including receiver Josh Meredith, quarterback Zevi Eckhaus and a pair of offensive linemen, did not.

Rogers’ resume leans heavily to the defensive side of the ball, as did his SDSU transfer corps. That side of the ball will be better than expected.

The schedule, not surprisingly in the final year before the Pac-12 is reborn, is convoluted. The miles will add up – WSU will travel 16,404, fourth-most in the FBS – as will the tough road games – Colorado State, Mississippi, Oregon State, James Madison. But there are also chances for wins, including the opportunity to be 3-0 when Washington crosses over the mountains for the Apple Cup.

• Idaho: Like its neighbors, the Vandals lost their head coach at the end of a successful 2024 season. And a bunch of the roster took off as well.

But unlike WSU, UI settled on one of its former assistants, with limited head coaching experience – and no opportunity to attract former players.

Thomas Ford was in Moscow coaching the running backs for two years. Has been a college head coach – Simon Frasier – for two years. A high school head coach – Tacoma’s Stadium High – for four. And now, with a combined 15-46 record in his two coaching stops, will lead the Vandals in 2025.

The schedule? Two FCS road games and trips to Montana and Sacramento State are the toughest tasks. But outside UC Davis’ November visit, the other seven games look winnable.

• EWU: This is a crucial season for the Eagles. And for Eagle-for-life head coach Aaron Best. After five seasons, the former player and assistant coach was 41-17. Had made an appearance in the FCS title game. Two other playoffs. And then, as the landscape changed, the bottom fell out.

Eastern is 11-23 in the past three years, 8-16 in Big Sky play. The Eagles’ nest has been picked apart by scavengers and the roster no longer has the depth it once did. Last year’s best player, Efton Chism III, graduated to the NFL.

And this year’s schedule? Tough. Three road games to start. A conference slate that seems destined to end 4-4 at best. It would take something special for his team to return to the postseason for the first time since 2021.

WSU: Greg Woods has a great subject today. The importance of the newcomers to Washington State’s success. How important? Here is a paragraph from his story: “With only a few returning starters in the fold – offensive linemen Brock Dieu and Christian Hilborn and wide receiver Josh Meredith make up the entire list – much of WSU’s success or failure this fall hinges on the players coaches are trusting to make jumps from their previous stops.” … I am contractually obligated – if I want to keep working – to mention this column from sports editor Ralph Walter today. He previews tomorrow’s football section. It focuses upon quarterbacks. Ralph used to be one. When the forward pass was illegal. … Scott Hanson has another story on a WSU football player in the Times today. If you want to read more about Meredith, it is available. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, the conference made The CW news official Tuesday. Jon Wilner has it covered in the Mercury News. Other outlets do as well. … Wilner also takes a look at year two for Arizona coach Brent Brennan. … Lee Corso is retiring. New, more controversial, guys, like Barstool’s Dave Portnoy are coming in. The college football broadcast landscape is changing this season. … Pat Forde always has a lot to share. … Here is the rest of the football schedule, listed chronologically. It also includes the USC and Fresno State games, which we skipped yesterday due to a lack of coverage.

– No. 25 Boise State at USF (Thursday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN): One thing is for sure for the Broncos. They seem to always have alumni playing in the NFL.

– Stony Brook at San Diego State (Thursday, 7 p.m., Mountain West): It may not be easy to get to the game tomorrow. But there are ways.

– Georgia Tech at Colorado (Friday, 5 p.m., ESPN): Like every team, the Buffs need a few things to fall into place this season. … A big question – who will be the quarterback? – was answered yesterday. It’s Kaidon Salter … There will be a new Ralphie later this year. The old one decided not to run anymore.

– Montana State at No. 7 Oregon (Saturday, 1 p.m., Big Ten Network): The Ducks’ center is not only in tune on the field, he is musical off it. … Dan Lanning never announces a starting quarterback. Still, everyone knows it will be UCLA transfer Dante Moore.

– UTEP at Utah State (Saturday, 4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network): There is a little-known running back for the Aggies who just might be their best player.

– Missouri State at USC (Saturday, 4:30 p.m., Big Ten Network): The Trojans tried their best to improve the offensive line. But did they?

– Georgia Southern at Fresno State (Saturday, 6 p.m., FS1): The Bulldogs are glad to be back home. But winning won’t be easy.

– California at Oregon State (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN): The Beavers’ offense seems to be clicking as it preps for the season ahead. But Cal always has an outstanding defense.

– Colorado State at Washington (Saturday, 8 p.m., Big Ten Network): The first game is just part of what could be a better-than-expected season for the Huskies. For that to happen, these three things must as well. … The Rams made a bowl last season and seem to have a pretty decent roster for this one.

– Utah at UCLA (Saturday, 8 p.m., Fox): Once again, the Utes will feature an athletic quarterback. It’s been a while. … No one is quite sure how the Bruins will look this week. For a few reasons. None of them are good.

• In basketball news, it is the five-year anniversary of Arizona coach Lute Olsen’s death. Of course the Tucson newspaper marks the occasion. … UCLA has a point guard this season that quickens the pulse of the game. … Colorado is bigger this season.

Gonzaga: CBS Sports predicts the Zags’ starting lineup (and the rest of CBS’ ranked teams). It includes one player that has yet to be cleared to play.

EWU: With the Big Sky kicking off in earnest this week, it’s time for Dan Thompson’s conference notebook. He covers everything from last Saturday’s games to what’s ahead this week to big decisions. … We mentioned Chism’s roster success with New England above. We can pass along this story with more on that and other local players. … Elsewhere in the (current and future) Big Sky, we are proud to say the subjects Dan covered in his crowded notebook have all appeared in this space at one time or another recently. And we will continue to do that all season. Except, of course, for the three-week hiatus we are taking in September while we visit a continent that, for some reason, calls the sport of soccer football. … The Griz’ schedule has a dozen or so key elements. … Former Montana coach Bob Stitt is back in Colorado. … How will Northern Colorado do this year? … Poor Portland State. BYU may just treat it as a punching bag this week. A well-paid punching bag. … We thought the former Montana State quarterback would find a spot in the NFL. We were wrong. So far. … Weber State released its two-deep and it includes an outstanding linebacker. … Cal Poly’s first game is at San Diego. … Sacramento State’s season will turn on its offense. … In basketball news, Northern Colorado released its nonconference schedules for the women and men.

Indians: Spokane is back at home. Hosting Tri-City. Of course, the series opener resulted in extra innings. The Indians scored on a walk and won 6-5 in the 10th. Dave Nichols was in attendance and has this coverage.

Mariners: Where has Good Luis Castillo disappeared to? Good question. All we’ve seen lately is Bad Luis. Three tough starts, culminated in Tuesday night’s five-run second inning against the visiting Padres. But lo and behold, Good Luis reappeared after that, the M’s rallied for six runs – two three-run dingers – in the fifth inning and, well, didn’t win. San Diego scored twice in the sixth and won 7-6. … The M’s used otters to help them reveal next season’s schedule yesterday. Cute? Undeniably. Appropriate? With the way the World Cup is impacting the home schedule, maybe not. How about using Seattle’s own World Cup star, oh, wait, there won’t be one. OK, otters it is. … The MLB season will start early. … Cal Raleigh is still chasing records.

Seahawks: What is the most fun about the NFL’s cut day, for those of us who aren’t employed as football players anyway, is how the 53-man list isn’t going to be the 53-man roster for opening weekend. The Hawks need interior defensive linemen. The 49ers don’t even have a punter. Let’s just look at Tuesday’s group, then prep for practice squad signings and changes that will have to be made. … Still, the Hawks’ roster can give one hope. … Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was released early in the day. … What other surprises were there?

Storm: Indiana, even without a healthy Caitlin Clark, is still really good. Especially at home. Seattle learned that once again 95-75 on Tuesday evening.

Sounders: A short-handed Seattle squad will face the L.A. Galaxy in the Leagues Cup semifinals tonight (7:45, AppleTV, with an MLS Season Pass).

Golf: Today is the day we are supposed to find out what Keegan Bradley did with the U.S. Ryder Cup roster. Will he play, like Arnold Palmer once did? Will he leave off someone who will be really ticked about the snub? And, most importantly, is the group good enough to actually win next month at Bethpage?

