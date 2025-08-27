In 3-hour televised Cabinet meeting, Trump soaks up flattery

By Michael Birnbaum washington post

In President Donald Trump’s longest on-camera appearance of his second term, he soaked up credit from his Cabinet as he moved to assert personal dominance over more and more aspects of American life.

The president is saving whale populations on the East Coast, one Cabinet secretary said. University leaders are calling to discuss campus culture thanks to his pressure, said another. Debris from the Los Angeles wildfires was cleared in record time thanks to his executive order, declared a third. And a pregnant reporter’s unborn baby is safer thanks to the federal takeover of D.C. policing, she told the president.

During a three-hour-and-17-minute televised part of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump claimed personal credit for what he portrayed as far-reaching changes in the everyday lives of Americans during his seven months in office, as his subordinates stumbled over one another to sing his praises. The unusual session offered a striking display of unity around a president who has seized sweeping power as few U.S. leaders before him - and a chance for Trump to signal to his base that he is personally immersed in every detail of his rule.

“Mr. President, I invite you to see your big, beautiful face on a banner in front of the Department of Labor, because you are really the transformational president of the American worker,” Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer told Trump, referring to a three-story banner of his visage unfurled across the front of the Labor Department.

“I was so honored to unveil that yesterday,” she said. A Labor Department spokesperson said the banner, along with a second one featuring former president Theodore Roosevelt, cost about $6,000.

Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East and Russia, Steve Witkoff, took his turn pushing one of Trump’s personal quests: “There’s only one thing I wish for: that the Nobel committee finally gets its act together and realizes that you are the single finest candidate since the Nobel Peace, this Nobel award was ever talked about,” he said.

The meeting stood in stark contrast to how previous presidents have managed their Cabinets, rarely convening them at length or on camera. It bore similarities, however, to meetings of ministers in other countries where leaders have sought to exert strong, personal control over large stretches of national life, scholars said, including in Russia and Turkey. It came on a day when Trump sought to expand his authority still further by bringing the Federal Reserve under his sway - another effort with little modern precedent.

“It is definitely a widespread phenomenon with a lot of these personalist leaders,” said Andrea Kendall-Taylor, the director of the Transatlantic Security Program at the Center for a New American Security and a former intelligence analyst in the first Trump administration focused on Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin frequently convenes on-camera meetings of his top subordinates - moments when he has the chance to demonstrate that he is on top of issues and coldly dismissive of incompetence when others fail to meet his standards.

Putin also has long held an annual call-in show, “Direct Line With Vladimir Putin,” in which Russian citizens are given the chance to ply him with questions about drug prices, corrupt local officials, potholes and local industry.

The marathon displays - sometimes topping four hours - have been opportunities for Putin to display far-reaching power to solve citizens’ problems that more typically would be addressed by mayors or lower-level officials. Sometimes problems raised early in a session will have been fixed by the time the final question has been answered hours later.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also showed off a command of in-the-weeds details during televised appearances. And the late Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez hosted a long-running radio call-in show called “Aló Presidente,” or “Hello, President,” in which citizens called in with their problems and observations.

“It allows Putin and other leaders to portray themselves as the fixers,” Kendall-Taylor said.

At the White House on Tuesday, Trump dominated his Cabinet secretaries’ schedules and, perhaps, their bellies, since the public part of the meeting started shortly after noon and ran past 3 p.m. with nary a chance to eat. Trump and the Cabinet members met for about 45 minutes before the cameras arrived, White House officials said.

Journalists in the room faced an ever-bigger physical challenge, since they had to stand for hours, some of them holding heavy cameras and microphones in the air, as Trump noted toward the end of the session.

Trump ranged from one asserted victory to another, stringing topics together as he declared wins - some real, others not - over high prices for gas and eggs, and over crime in Washington.

He said that one unnamed friend had been out for dinner five times in the two weeks since the White House seized control of the D.C. police force and deployed the National Guard into the streets. Restaurants are “starting to open again,” he said. (Restaurants say reservations are down as the militarized presence keeps customers away.) He warned that murders in the capital would lead prosecutors to seek the death penalty, again flexing his personal control over political decisions made by local leaders.

He counseled the people of North Carolina to start teaching their “grandchildren and children” how to build furniture again, since he promised that the state’s furniture industry was going to bounce back now that tariffs on imports are in place.

“It’s going to happen like magic. It’s going to happen without question,” he said.

He also took the marathon opportunity to express his thoughts over myriad issues he has attempted to make his own, whether by executive order, legislation or simple assertion of power.

He said tariffs were driving a renaissance of factory construction within U.S. borders. NATO nations are boosting their defense spending. Windmills are on hold.

“Autism is such a tremendous horror show, what’s happening in our country and some other countries, but mostly our country,” Trump said.

His declarations led one Cabinet secretary after another to praise his leadership.

“This is the greatest Cabinet working for the greatest president. And I just want to say thank you,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said.

“Thank you for saving college football, by the way,” said Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. “We’re all very grateful. The country just feels different.”

Nearly all presidents receive some flattery from their subordinates. The profuse nature of the praise for Trump, however, bore similarities to other countries where public displays of obedience are prized above all, Kendall-Taylor said.

Trump “is like the great puppet master that’s making all the things dance and therefore work for the country,” she said. “This is just such a clear display that loyalty and fealty is the number one currency.”

The unanimity of praise got a boost from the White House’s decision earlier this year to take control of which journalists are allowed into the small pool that covers most events in the White House. White House aides have used that control to ensure outlets favorable to Trump make up a large share of pool on most days.

Tuesday’s pool included Iris Tao, a reporter from NTD - a television outlet aligned with China’s Falun Gong movement. She praised Trump while describing being hit across the face with the butt of a handgun during a robbery attempt in D.C. in 2023.

“I’m very grateful for God for allowing me to still survive to this day, but also to Mr. President,” the reporter said. “Thank you very much for us, for our families, for my parents … and now my baby on the way.”

Trump said he was appreciative.

Natalie Allison and Lauren Kaori Gurley contributed to this report.