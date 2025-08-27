NPR’s ‘All Things Considered’ names Scott Detrow as new full-time host

By Cerys Davies Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – NPR’s “All Things Considered” is getting a new weekday voice.

Scott Detrow will become a full-time weekday host of NPR’s afternoon radio show starting Sept. 29, while maintaining his role at “Consider This,” the outlet’s daily news podcast, the public radio firm said.

“I can’t wait to bring listeners the news five days a week now. And at this moment where we are all focusing on strengthening the entire public media network and working together more closely than ever before,” Detrow said in a statement.

This news comes a week after journalist Ari Shapiro announced his departure from the news magazine show. Shapiro had been hosting the show for nearly a decade.

For the past two years, Detrow could be heard on weekend episodes of “All Things Considered.” He steered coverage of breaking news events including the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, which earned him the Edward R. Murrow Award for Breaking News.

He initially joined NPR in 2015. From getting his start as a Fordham student at WFUV in the Bronx to working as a statehouse reporter at WITF in Pennsylvania and at KQED, he’s spent his entire career in public radio.

Since becoming a part of the national nonprofit, he has helped launch segments such as the “Reporter’s Notebook,” where listeners get a behind-the-scenes look at how journalism is produced, and most recently, he anchored live coverage surrounding Pope Leo’s election. He has also co-hosted the “NPR Politics Podcast” for seven years, where he focused on the White House, Congress and two presidential campaigns.

“All Things Considered” is one of NPR’s longest-running shows, first airing in 1971. The flagship program presents a mix of news, commentary, interviews and analysis on a daily basis.

In a full-circle moment, Detrow’s first job out of college was working on the local version of “All Things Considered” in central Pennsylvania.

“I’m proud that I started out as an ATC host at a NPR Member station, and now will be doing that job nationally,” he said.