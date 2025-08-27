Patriots reportedly cut former EWU WR Kendrick Bourne; Former WSU stars Brennan Jackson, Esa Pole find new homes
The New England Patriots are releasing former Eastern Washington wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.
The move comes a day after Tuesday’s deadline to trim the roster to 53 players. Bourne, who struggled with nagging injuries during the preseason, was competing against several young receivers in camp – which included another former EWU standout, rookie Efton Chism III, and Kyle Williams, a rookie out of Washington State. Both Chism and Williams made the cut for the Pats.
According to reports, Bourne – who caught 28 passes for 305 yards last season – requested to be cut after a trade to the Minnesota Vikings fell through.
On Wednesday, NFL teams claimed 29 players, with the Tennessee Titans — who had first priority — leading the way by claiming four. The New York Jets were next with three additions, including two from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Among the players claimed included two former Cougars: Linebacker Brennan Jackson by the Las Vegas Raiders and offensive tackle Esa Pole by the New York Jets.