Pierce County leads as concealed carry grows in WA. What’s behind the rise?

By Shea Johnson (Tacoma) News Tribune

The number of concealed-pistol licenses is growing in Washington and nowhere faster in recent months than in Pierce County, state data shows.

As of July 31, the total number of concealed-carry permits statewide has surpassed 713,000, an increase of about 14,000 so far this year and already the largest annual climb in Washington since 2022, according to data provided by the Washington State Department of Licensing.

More than 99,000 of those licenses are in Pierce County, which trails only King County (114,000) in total permits. Yet, Pierce County has experienced the biggest recent growth of all counties, adding more than 3,300 licenses since February, state data shows.

Gun rights activists say a looming new permitting system for gun buyers in Washington and the perception of worsening crime have contributed to the rise in concealed-carry permits, which in Washington are necessary to carry a concealed pistol or keep one loaded in a vehicle.

More people entertain the idea of gun ownership as gun-control laws get passed, according to Dave Workman, editor-in-chief of The Gun Mag, a publication from the Bellevue-based Second Amendment Foundation.

“That’s been a pattern in the United States for decades,” Workman said in an interview.

In April, state lawmakers passed legislation that will require a new state permit to buy firearms and also mandate that gun purchasers and concealed-pistol license applicants complete certified safety training. There is no current requirement that Washingtonians complete any type of training before being legally permitted to carry a concealed handgun, according to gun advocacy and safety groups.

The legislation, House Bill 1163, was introduced in January and signed into law by Gov. Bob Ferguson in May. It goes into effect on May 1, 2027. The largest growth in concealed-pistol licenses so far this year occurred in April and July, state data shows.

Workman, who has long been following the trend of concealed-carry permits in Washington, said he believed people were trying to get ahead of the new law’s training requirement for concealed-pistol licenses by getting their licenses now, which are valid under state law for five years from the date of issuance.

“That way, they’ll have four or five years to prepare to get a training class or whatever,” he said.

Workman grew up in Pierce County. He pointed to its blue-collar and middle-class environment when asked what could help to explain why it has led the way in recent increases.

Jane Milhans, spokesperson for the Washington State Rifle and Pistol Association, said in an interview that some people were putting their faith into the legal system. HB1163 is likely to face a court challenge once implemented, and some might be hoping that it’s thrown out by the courts before it’s their time to renew their license, according to Milhans.

“Law-abiding citizens should not be penalized to exercise a constitutional right,” she said, arguing that the law’s mandated training for concealed-carry applicants and other requirements were cost prohibitive.

Under existing state law, concealed-pistol license applicants must be at least 21 years old and meet qualifying requirements, including being free from certain legal troubles. Twenty-nine states don’t require any permit or background check to carry a concealed weapon in public, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

While critics of HB 1163 – Workman and Milhans, among them – have argued against what they see as more restrictions and burdens on law-abiding residents, supporters have said the new law will help to address youth gun violence, the leading cause of death for young people, The Olympian previously reported.

In response to the increase in concealed-carry permits, Gregory Joseph, a spokesperson for the Seattle-based Alliance for Gun Responsibility, said that more firearms in circulation can increase risk but concealed-pistol license holders tended to be responsible gun owners. Safeguards around firearms mattered more than the number of licenses, he added.

“Washington’s approach to firearm safety has made our communities tangibly safer, with our gun death rate remaining below the national average and declining suicide rates,” Joseph said in a statement. “The progress we’ve made is real and measurable, and it underscores the importance of treating firearms with the highest amount of care and responsibility.”

Joseph applauded HB 1163 as “a major step forward” that he said will raise the standard for responsible ownership and ensure individuals carrying firearms in public are well-trained and continuously vetted. Joseph suggested there could be a link between the new law and the increase in concealed-carry permits but noted it was difficult to make a direct connection, particularly because the new law doesn’t take effect for two more years.

“However, it’s common to see temporary spikes in certain types of firearm licensing when new safety measures are on the horizon,” he said. ‘Crime is a big factor’

Workman and Milhans asserted that an increased awareness of crime is also a contributing factor to the rise in licenses, even though serious offenses were recently reported to have declined across Washington.

Violent crime went down 7.6% statewide in 2024, compared to the prior year, including a nearly 19% drop in murders, according to a report last month from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. The report didn’t consolidate “violent crime” into a single category for localities, but it showed that Tacoma saw seven fewer murders (23) and unincorporated Pierce County had one more (12) murder in 2024 than during the previous year.

Consuming news stories about harrowing crimes close to home combined with statewide law enforcement shortages can be concerning to people, according to Workman.

“People see that and (think), ‘Maybe it’s time for me to get a firearm and maybe get a license to carry,’” he said.

Milhans agreed.

“That awareness of the crimes, and women just wanting to be safe, primarily has caused an increase in getting the concealed-carry permit,” she said. “Crime is a big factor.”

Milhans, who’s also a Pierce County-based firearms instructor certified by the National Rifle Association, said her classes immediately fill up with people wanting to learn how to protect themselves.

“I can tell you I’m really busy,” she said.

Milhans said her job will only get busier due to HB 1163’s training requirement. There aren’t enough people who can teach concealed carry, and Milhans has been coaching others to become certified instructors, she said.

It’s unclear how the rise in concealed-pistol licenses will affect a recent sharp slide of gun sales in Washington. Sales declined an estimated nearly 50% last year in the wake of major reforms, according to a June report from SafeHome.org, a group that researches issues related to home security and personal safety.

Workman said increases in concealed-carry permits and an increased interest in gun ownership went hand in hand because the majority of purchased firearms are handguns bought for personal protection. He also said he believed many people who already owned guns likely were deciding it was time to get concealed-carry permits for the first time.

Milhans, who affirmed the link between concealed pistol licenses and gun purchases, said she expected sales to increase. In her classes, she noted, she has heard students discuss wanting to buy firearms that work for them.

“The law-abiding citizens want to be safe,” she said.