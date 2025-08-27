Pierce County man is accused of attempting to kidnap a bikini barista

By Puneet Bsanti (Tacoma) News Tribune

A 19-year-old man is suspected of grabbing a bikini barista in Lakewood and trying to pull her out of the drive-thru window last week.

Prosecutors charged the man with attempted first-degree kidnapping for the incident that reportedly took place Aug. 18.

A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf during his arraignment Tuesday in the Pierce County Superior Court. He was released on his personal recognizance.

Lakewood police were dispatched at about 2:24 a.m. to a coffee stand in the 1400 block of South Tacoma Way where an employee said that a customer tried to grab her, according to charging documents.

She told police that around 2:18 a.m., the barista made small talk with the customer while making his drink. She said that at one point she asked him about his outfit. After the customer paid and signed the receipt, he did not give the clipboard with the paper all the way back to the barista, documents show.

The barista alleged that the customer brought the clipboard closer to the window and when she went to take it, the defendant grabbed her arm, documents show. He allegedly tried to pull her out, and the barista struggled against him as she braced herself against the window frame.

She said the customer eventually let go of her and drove off. There was no one else in the car with him, documents show.

Officers noted in the interview with the barista that she was frantic and appeared frightened. There were injuries to her upper body and her shirt was torn.

Police checked the area for the customer’s vehicle but could not find it, documents show. Police confirmed the customer’s name through the receipt that charged his credit card.

Video surveillance captured the incident, according to charging documents. When she gave the customer his drink, he threw it into his vehicle and allegedly grabbed the barista’s arm. He allegedly pulled her toward the open window and the barista broke his grasp before she shut the window.

Detectives noted that it appeared the customer was allegedly waiting for the moment to grab the barista.

The customer’s vehicle was detected by an automated license-plate recognition system near the coffee stand after the incident.

Detectives learned Monday that the man was in Kent. Officers in Kent searched the area where Lakewood detectives believed he was and found him at a business, documents show. He was arrested and taken to the Lakewood Police Department.

In his interview with detectives, documents show, the man said he was not in the right state of mind as he had been drinking and smoked marijuana the night of the incident. He allegedly said that he remembered grabbing the barista and claimed he did not intend to hurt her. He told detectives he went home and knew what he did.

The man said he was upset over relationship problems and losing his wallet. He said he knew that the coffee stand was still open and he wanted to see “a pretty girl,” documents show.

In the interview, the man said he was sorry for his actions and claimed he released the barista after she yelled for help. He told detectives that his behavior was impulsive and that he does not have hatred towards women.

After detectives showed the man the images taken from the security footage when the incident happened, he allegedly said the customer was him.

The man does not have any criminal convictions, court records show.