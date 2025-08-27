Spokane Bishop Daly calls for unity following Minneapolis shooting

From staff reports

Spokane Catholic Bishop Thomas Daly is calling for unity and prayer following a shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic church that killed two school children.

Police say the suspect shot through the windows of the Annunciation Church around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, where children from the Catholic school were attending morning mass, and then turned the gun on himself. More than a dozen other children were injured.

“With profound sorrow, I join my brother bishops and the entire Catholic community in mourning the tragic loss of innocent lives during the Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis. To the families who have lost their beloved children, and to all who carry the wounds of this violence, I extend my deepest condolences and the assurance of my prayers. In the midst of this darkness, we hold fast to our faith that Christ is with us. We entrust the souls of those who died to His merciful love, and we pray for the healing of the injured, the comfort of the grieving, and the peace of the community left shaken by this act of senseless violence,” Daly said.

“This heartbreaking tragedy is another painful reminder of the urgent need for peace in our communities and across our nation. Violence can never have the final word. As followers of Christ, we are called to be witnesses of reconciliation, mercy, and respect for all human life. I encourage the faithful of Spokane to unite in prayer for our brothers and sisters in Minnesota, especially during Mass this weekend. May Our Lady, Mother of the Church, intercede for all who are suffering, and may Christ, bring consolation and hope.”