Stu Flesland continues remarkable second-half streak, Spokane Indians top Tri-City 4-2 for fifth consecutive win

Stu Flesland has been on quite a streak. A couple of them, actually.

Since moving into the Spokane Indians starting rotation on July 10, the lefty out of Mt. Spokane High School had pitched to a 1.46 ERA over seven starts entering play on Wednesday.

The funny thing is, he didn’t get a decision – win or loss – in any of those games.

Flesland allowed two solo homers, and not much else, and the Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-2 in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Wednesday.

The Indians (28-28) have won five in a row. Tri-City fell to 26-30.

“Everything was working tonight,” Flesland said. “I was just able to mix it up really well and throw different pitches in different counts. It was good to have all five pitches working and just keep them kind of confused.”

“He’s a guy with really good command, moves it around and changes speeds, and what an outstanding job he’s done for us down the stretch here in a starting role,” Indians pitching coach Blaine Beatty said.

Flesland earned the win – his second of the season – and went 7 1/3 innings, giving up just three hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. He threw a season-high 98 pitches, 64 for strikes. In his last eight starts over 44 1/3 innings, Flesland has given up just eight earned runs and seven walks.

“We’re trying not to ride highs and lows (down the stretch). Just kind of stay in the middle,” Flesland said. “Just take one outing at a time and just not think too much about it. I haven’t looked at the numbers or anything. I’m just trying to stay in the moment.”

“I’d like to say he’s different (during the streak). But he’s still the same guy,” Beatty said. “We spent a lot of time this season talking about sequencing and pitch management and stuff like that. He’s really taking all that into the game and he’s really having a lot of fun with it and having success with it.”

Flesland didn’t allow a hit or walk through the first three innings, but with two down in the fourth Rio Foster crushed a first-pitch fastball over the netting in left field for his ninth home run of the season.

Indians outfielder Max Belyeu returned the favor in the fifth, sending a towering shot through the teeth of a stiff breeze coming in from right field over the short porch for his fourth homer in just his 12th game after this summer’s draft.

Flesland got bit by the home run bug again in the sixth, when Capri Ortiz’s high fly ball to left field carried out with the breeze for his fifth of the campaign.

“That first one, I missed on a fastball and he just got it,” Flesland said. “The second one, I hung a pitch and he didn’t miss it.”

The Indians put Flesland in line for the win in the bottom of the seventh – all after two down. Aidan Longwell walked then Blake Wright was hit by a pitch. Andy Perez sliced a double over the head of Foster in left field, and both runners scored without a throw.

Skyler Messinger was hit by a pitch to put two on, then Tommy Hopfe lined an RBI single to center to make it 4-2. Caleb Hobson walked to load the bases, but Ben McCabe struck out to end the rally.

Flesland, who threw 87 pitches through seven innings, came back out for the eighth for the first time this season. He struck out Colin Summerhill, but walked No. 9 hitter Mitchell Daly – his only free pass of the game – and manager Robinson Cancel came out to relieve him.

Fellow lefty Bryson Hammer took over and got the next two batters to retain the two-run lead.

“If he had gotten the 9-hole guy, we’d have let him face that lead off guy,” Beatty said. “But he’d done such a good job at that point and we had some fresh arms in the pen to come in and close it out for the win.”

“It’s definitely good to get a win,” Flesland said. “I wasn’t too concerned with getting wins or losses, just going out and giving our team a chance to win. But it felt good to get the win today.”

Flesland had a large contingent of family and friends out to see him pitch in his last start at home this season.

“That’s got to be wonderful for him,” Beatty said. “There’s nothing better than having support in the stands and your family cheering you on and putting on that kind of show for them. That’s got to be great.”

The series continues Thursday at 6:35 p.m.