Two children killed, 17 injured in shooting at school mass in Minneapolis

Staffers pray during an active shooter situation at the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Staff and wire reports Bloomberg

Two school children, ages 8 and 10 were killed, and 17 people were injured Wednesday morning when a gunman opened fire during a school mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

Police believe the gunman died by suicide, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a press conference.

The shooter fired dozens of shots from outside the building through windows and likely used all three firearms he was carrying, a rifle, shotgun and pistol, O’Hara said.

The gunman was in his 20s and did not have an extensive criminal history, O’Hara said. He did not release the man’s identity.

Annunciation Catholic School was in session at the time on Wednesday morning. A man dressed in black and carrying a rifle was reported at the scene, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Emergency crews requested a mass-casualty response, and fire units began bringing in additional resources. Streets around the parish were closed to allow responders to reach victims.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he had been briefed and that the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and State Patrol were on site. The FBI said its Minneapolis office had deployed agents. President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the shooting and that the White House was monitoring “this terrible situation.”

Founded in 1923, the school runs pre-kindergarten through eighth grade and had scheduled an all-school Mass at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to its website. Students had returned to classes on Monday, with photos showing children in green uniforms greeting classmates and lining up bikes outside the building.

The incident comes after a string of shootings in Minneapolis over the past 24 hours. One person was killed and six others were injured Tuesday afternoon outside a city high school. Two other shootings later in the day left two more people dead, according to the Associated Press.

O’Hara said at the press conference that the school shooting appears to be unrelated to the earlier shootings in the city.

Bloomberg’s Myles Miller and Georgia Hall wrote an earlier version of this report.