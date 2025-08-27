Washington AG reaches agreement to restore frozen federal education funding

A collection of state attorneys general has reached an agreement to restore $7 billion in funding for education programs that were frozen by the Trump Administration.

The agreement, announced by Washington Attorney General Nick Brown on Tuesday, restores $137 million in funding that was previously allocated for the state’s K-12 education system. The money funds grants for after-school programs, including child care, adult literacy programs, English language learner education, staff training and migrant education.

The agreement will also restore $13 million in funding for the state’s adult education system and workforce development.

The agreement resolves a lawsuit filed by Washington, along with 23 other states and the District of Columbia, that alleged the Department of Education had unlawfully withheld the funding.

“Making sure our kids have what they need to learn should be something we can all agree on,” Brown said in a statement Tuesday. “I’m pleased that we resolved this case quickly and restored the vital education funding the Trump administration unlawfully tried to cancel.”

While the funds were set to be distributed on July 1, according to the initial complaint, states received notification on June 30 that the grants were under review “given the change in Administrations.”

“The Department remains committed to ensuring taxpayer resources are spent in accordance with the President’s priorities and the Department’s statutory responsibilities,” the notification stated.

Shortly after, Washington joined a multistate lawsuit that alleged the decision to withhold the funds violated Education Department regulations, as well as Congress’ power to allocate funds. Under the agreement, the Department of Education did not concede that any of the arguments by the plaintiff states “are meritorious.”

The funds must be released by Oct. 3. As part of the agreement, each party is responsible for their own legal costs associated with the case.

“This outcome was made possible through a bipartisan effort – both in and outside of the courtroom – to ensure students have the programs and support they are relying on for their academic success in the upcoming school year,” state Superintendent Chris Reykdal said in a statement.