Beers, ciders, seltzers, food and live music on show during Schweitzer’s annual Fall Fest

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

Cost: Free to enter and listen to music. Glassware, which includes three drink tickets, costs $22-$60. A soda-only mug, which includes three soda tickets, is available for $25.

When: Friday through Monday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with beer yoga at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Schweitzer Mountain Resort is, unsurprisingly, well-known for its winter offerings.

There are 92 named trails on which you can ski to your heart’s content, guided cat skiing and snowmobile tours, scenic lift tours and events for children and families all winter long.

But the fun doesn’t stop at Schweitzer once the snow melts. The resort’s summer season features scenic lift rides to Sky House, where diners can enjoy 360-degree views of Washington, Idaho, Montana, Canada and Lake Pend Oreille.

The mountain is also primed for hiking and biking excursions, and there are activities for kids and shopping in the resort’s village and opportunities to get pampered at Cambium Spa.

“A little bit of everything goes on up here,” said Taylor Prather, Schweizer’s marketing and communications manager.

Closing the summer season on a high note is the resort’s Fall Fest. Running Friday through Monday, the 32nd annual Fall Fest features more than 80 beers, ciders and seltzers from the Pacific Northwest as well as live music, vendors, food trucks, a wine tent and kid-friendly summer activities.

Fall Fest is free to attend, but to partake in the beer, cider, wine and seltzer, guests can purchase a variety of glassware, ranging from a 5-ounce beer can taster glass ($22) to a 15-ounce stemless glass ($38) to a 19-ounce double wall stainless steel pint ($60), at the festival.

“There are some people who want more beer for their buck, and some people who are more into sampling,” Prather said. “We look at the number of ounces in each glass primarily and then we also like to have a nonglass option, so this year is the double wall stainless. It is a commemorative cup and sometimes these end up on people’s boats or out as a travel mug, so we like to have a nice variety.”

Each glass includes three drink tickets. Drink tickets are good for a full glass of beer, cider or seltzer or a 4-ounce pour of wine. Glassware can be used any or all four days of Fall Fest and must be picked up onsite during the event.

Glassware pre-order, via the Schweitzer website, closes Wednesday at midnight.

“The beers are all focused on the Pacific Northwest – Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana – so it’s fun to check out regional brews,” Prather said. “We always rotate beers through so there’s a good mix of tried and true favorites, as well as new seasonal beers that have just been released. If you’re ready for fall flavors like Oktoberfest and Pumpkin Ales, check out Elysian Brewing Night Owl Pumpkin Ale and Big Sky Oktoberfest.”

The wines featured at Fall Fest are a random selection from Schweitzer’s WineFest event, which was held in July.

For kids and those not interested in alcoholic drinks, soda cups ($25) also include three drink tickets and can be used one or all four days of the event. Soda cups must also be picked up during the event.

Additional beer, wine and soda tickets will be available for purchase at the festival.

While sampling the beer, wine, cider, seltzer and soda on tap, attendees can also enjoy a variety of live music at Fall Fest.

On Friday, AP Collective will perform at 3:30 p.m. followed by Kyle Hunter at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, Dammit Lauren! (noon), Brittany’s House (2:30 p.m.) and Timber Rattlers (5 p.m.) will perform.

On Sunday, Sydney Dale will perform at noon, Brendon McCoy goes on at 2:30 p.m., and Ashley Flynn and the Riveters take the stage at 5 p.m. On Monday, the Bed Heads will perform at noon followed by Jason Perry at 2:30 p.m.

“That’s the staple of Schweitzer’s Fall Fest is we bring in bands,” Prather said. “Some are more local, and some have more of a regional and national following.”

For a pre-Fall Fest warmup, yoga teacher Elizabeth Ruff will teach two beer yoga classes ($35 each), Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. Participants should bring their own yoga mats.

To make a day out of Fall Fest, guests can check out vendors including Hart and Soul Creations, 208Tees, Ridge Line Rings and Bungalow Candle Studio. Food vendors include Locos Kitchen, Mandala Pizza, Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese and the Cajun Kettle.

Summer activities will also be available, including a bungee trampoline, zipline, rock climbing wall and the Cranky Jennings Mining Co. Sluice Box, where children can dig for gems.

Prather also noted that Fall Fest is a dog-friendly event.

It’s always sad to see summer go, but Fall Fest can make the transition to autumn temperatures a little easier.

“It’s going to be another really beautiful weekend to be in the mountains, so come on up and enjoy it,” Prather said.

During Fall Fest, a free shuttle will run every 30 minutes from the red barn to the village and back. Shuttles run 3 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday.