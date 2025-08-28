Bones found in FBI search for Decker

By Jenni Rodas Wenatchee World

The recent FBI search efforts for Travis Decker have uncovered bones, and investigators are now testing them to determine whether they are human.

The search brought 100 FBI personnel and several other agencies into the county, covering nearly 250 acres of rugged terrain from Sunday to Wednesday.

“The bones were found during the grid search by one of the 100 personnel … it was inconclusive at the time if they were animal or human, so it was sent off to Central Washington University in their anthropology department to do a confirmation,” said Sheriff Mike Morrison.

The manhunt is in search of the 33-year-old Wenatchee man who is accused of killing his three daughters.

The bodies of Olivia, 5, Evelyn, 8, and Paityn, 9, were discovered on June 2 at the Rock Island Campground off of Icicle Road near Leavenworth.

“We certainly have not lost sight of the importance of this case, what it means to not only the family, but to our community … we are trying our best to make sure that this does not just disappear and fade away into memory,” Morrison said.

He added that the FBI would be returning in a few weeks to continue the search.

“I believe that most likely we’ll have another effort coming here in September that’s going to expand out even further,” he said. “For those that said, you know, that we’ve lost interest. Nope, we haven’t lost interest. We’re still very much focused on this investigation.”

Morrison said the federal funding and manpower received make it possible to go farther than his office could on its own. He also reiterated that investigators will keep looking until they find answers in Decker’s case.

Earlier searches uncovered an overdose victim.