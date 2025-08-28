Dave Matthews Band makes its annual pilgrimage to the Gorge

From staff reports

The Dave Matthews Band is back for their usual Labor Day pilgrimage to the Gorge Amphitheater.

The band was first formed in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 1991. They released an independent live record in 1993 before making their major label debut with “Under the Table and Dreaming” in 1994. The record would bring the Dave Matthews Band and become their first of many multi-platinum albums, alongside other favorites like “Crash” and “Before Crowded Streets.”

The Dave Matthews Band is known for hits such as “Crash into Me,” “Ants Marching,” “The Space Between,” “Satellite” and more.

The group’s most recent record is “Walk Around the Moon,” which was released in 2023 and features favorites like “Monsters” and “Break Free.”

The Dave Matthews Band is also renowned for their jam band capabilities and often play their songs differently than they did even the night before.