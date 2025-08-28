EWU football predictions: A game-by-game preview of the 2025 season

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

at Incarnate Word

Aug. 30 (4 p.m.)

Facing the Cardinals, Southland Conference champions three of the last four years, will give the Eagles a formidable test in their opener. Incarnate Word is 42-10 over the last four seasons, a history that suggests they are capable of replacing Zach Calzada, last year’s quarterback who transferred to Kentucky.

Prediction: UIW 38, EWU 24

at Boise State

Sept. 5 (6 p.m.)

Ranked 25th in the AP and coaches preseason polls, Boise State has playoff aspirations, and 3,000-yard passer Maddux Madsen is appearing on a number of preseason award watchlists. An experienced quarterback facing a potentially talented but young EWU secondary has blowout potential.

Prediction: Boise State 51, EWU 14

at Northern Iowa

Sept. 13 (2 p.m.)

After 13 years under Mark Farley, the Panthers have a new head coach who knows the Eagles well: He led Drake to an overtime victory at Roos Field last season. That said, UNI went 3-9 last season, and the Eagles will be desperate for a victory.

Prediction: EWU 35, UNI 28

vs. Western Illinois

Sept. 20 (4 p.m.)

This matchup represents a return trip for the Leathernecks, who mounted a mighty comeback attempt in a 62-56 loss to the Eagles in 2021. Winless in 2022 and 2023, the Leathernecks went 3-5 last year, their first campaign in the Big South-OVC. But the Eagles should be able to take care of business in their first home game.

Prediction: EWU 42, Western Illinois 20

at Montana State

Sept. 27 (1 p.m.)

It’s been a streak series, as the Bobcats have defeated the Eagles four straight times after the Eagles won the previous seven matchups. Three of those recent matchups have been decided by two scores or less, and this doesn’t figure to be the blowout of 2023. But the Bobcats are 30-1 at home under Brent Vigen.

Prediction: MSU 41, EWU 21

vs. Portland State

Oct. 4 (4 p.m.)

The Vikings took advantage of dismal Eagles rushing defenses in 2022 and 2023, gaining more than 400 yards on the ground in each game en route to their first two victories over the Eagles since 2015. Expect the Eagles to be better against the run this year, enough to give their own offense some runway.

Prediction: EWU 34, PSU 21

vs. Idaho

Oct. 18 (4 p.m.)

Coming off a bye, the Eagles will have all the time they need to prepare for the Vandals, who are 1-3 in their last four visits to Cheney. Jared Taylor made a surprise start at quarterback the last time the Vandals played on the red turf, and the Eagles lost by eight points. More prep time will help, but the Vandals are the better team.

Prediction: Idaho 44, EWU 35

at Weber State

Oct. 25 (noon)

The Wildcats’ first two years under Mickey Mental have been their least successful since 2013-14, so this feels like a crucial season for the Weber State coach. This has the feel of a must-win for the Wildcats, who will play Montana and Montana State the next two weeks.

Prediction: Weber State 28, EWU 20

vs. Sacramento St. Nov. 1 (1 p.m.)

No Big Sky team turned over its roster more than the Hornets did this offseason, so getting a read on them – with a roster heavy on FBS transfers – is difficult. But let’s assume that chemistry is hard to create synthetically, and that the Eagles will hold serve against a team they defeated in Sacramento last season.

Prediction: EWU 27, SSU 19

at Montana

Nov. 8 (noon)

This matchup looks like terrible timing for the Eagles. A trip to Missoula in November, against a team coached by Bobby Hauck with playoff expectations – and a reunion against former EWU returner Michael Wortham to boot? That doesn’t feel like a game the Eagles are likely to win.

Prediction: Montana 45, EWU 10

vs. Northern Colorado

Nov. 15 (1 p.m.)

If the playoffs are out of reach for the Eagles at this point, they would at least be playing for a .500 season. That’s enough motivation to beat a Bears team that hasn’t been able to find its footing in nearly two decades of Big Sky play.

Prediction: EWU 35, UNC 17

at Cal Poly

Nov. 22 (2 p.m.)

A matchup against former EWU head coach Paul Wulff will make for a good storyline, even if both of these teams could be out of playoff contention at this point. But if the Eagles are in line for the playoffs, this makes for a winnable road finish to the regular season.

Prediction: EWU 42, Cal Poly 14