Gloria Gaynor donated thousands to MAGA Republicans, according to FEC records

Singer Gloria Gaynor‘s recent financial support for Republican politicians seemingly made her the perfect candidate for the upcoming Kennedy Center Honors hosted by President Donald Trump.

According to Federal Election Commission records, the Grammy winner known for the disco anthem “I Will Survive” donated nearly $22,000 to right-wing politicians and groups from August 2023 to June of this year.

The records show Gaynor – under her birth name Gloria Fowles – donated hundreds or thousands of dollars to the campaigns for Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, among others.

Primarily using the Republican fundraising platform WinRed, Gaynor also made contributions to groups such as the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Black, conservative New Journey Political Action Committee.

Prior to 2023, the records show Gaynor’s only other donation was in 2016 to Ben Carson’s presidential campaign, right before he dropped out of the race.

No FEC records show Gaynor donated directly to Trump, though some might assume her support for his allies played a role in the president selecting the 81-year-old Newark, New Jersey, native as one of this year’s Kennedy Center Honorees.

The other inductees unveiled on Aug. 13 were George Strait, Michael Crawford, Kiss and Sylvester Stallone.

In announcing the honorees, Trump claimed he was “98% involved” in the selection process, saying he “turned down plenty” of people he deemed “too woke.”

“This (group) is very different than it used to be. These are great people,” he said.

But many among Gaynor’s fan base, particularly her die-hard LGBTQ+ following, have urged her to turn down the award.

Even Ana Navarro, the Republican co-host of “The View,” made a public plea for Gaynor to reject the invite due to Trump’s polarizing views and overhauling of the Kennedy Center’s board.

The “I Am What I Am” singer has not publicly commented about the Kennedy Center Honors.

Trump will host the Dec. 7 ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.