Idaho football predictions: A game-by-game preview of the 2025 season

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

at WSU

Aug. 30 (7 p.m.)

New coaches, quarterbacks and many new starters for both teams could make this a toss up. But Idaho can run the ball and play defense. This helps control the pace of the game in Idaho’s favor.

Prediction: Idaho 22-21.

vs. St. Thomas

Sept. 6 (1 p.m.)

The Tommies have completed their transition from Division III to the FCS. But St. Thomas, 6-6 last year and a Pioneer League member, is not Big Sky Conference caliber yet.

Prediction: Idaho 35-10.

vs. Utah Tech

Sept. 13 (1 p.m.)

The Kibbie Dome’s 50th anniversary celebration should bring many former Vandal players to campus. They will watch the Vandals rout a Trailblazers team that finished last season 1-11. Idaho can name the score.

Prediction: 49-14.

at San Jose St.

Sept. 20 (2 p.m.)

In coach Ken Niumatalolo’s first season, the Spartans finished 7-6. Niumatalolo is Navy’s all-time winningest coach with 109 victories and 10 bowl game appearances in 15 years. It’s unlikely SJSU regresses in his second season. Idaho has had success against the Mountain West, but this time FBS talent beats FCS talent.

Prediction: San Jose St. 31-16.

at Montana

Sept. 27 (7:15 p.m.)

The Vandals recaptured the Little Brown Stein at Montana in 2022 following a seven-game Grizzly winning streak. This is the first of two ESPN games for the Vandals. But Idaho won’t pry the stein out of Missoula this time.

Prediction: Montana 24-17.

vs. N. Colorado

Oct. 11 (2 p.m.)

Coming off a bye and with five games of experience, Idaho should be hitting on all cylinders for homecoming. Bad luck for a Bears team that was 1-11 last year. Joshua Wood throws for four TDs and the Vandals run for three more.

Prediction: Idaho 49-0.

at EWU

Oct. 18 (4 p.m.)

The quirky Che-Scow Cup that has been the prize of this series since 2022 remains in Idaho’s hands. Eagles make it a game, but Vandals prevail.

Prediction: 21-17.

vs. Portland St.

Oct. 25 (1 p.m.)

The Vikings almost always play Idaho tough. But they have lost three straight and trail in the series, 15-2. Last season’s 39-30 Idaho win could be the template for this year’s game. Vandals make it four straight.

Prediction: 35-24.

at NAU

Oct. 31 (7:30 p.m.)

Idaho’s second ESPN game sets up as a trap game. The Walkup Skydome, at 6,880 feet above sea level, is a difficult venue for visitors. The light air makes breathing tough. However, it encourages long passes, and long field goals, which could benefit UI. WR Emmerson Cortez-Menjivar is a downfield threat, and Cameron Pope is on the Fred Mitchell Award Preseason Watch List for the placekickers’ honor.

Prediction: NAU 24-19.

vs. UC Davis

Nov. 8 (4 p.m.)

The Aggies have won four in a row against Idaho, two at home and two on the road. With a nine-game win streak last year and an 11-3 overall record, they are Big Sky elite. But Idaho has to win eventually, and this victory could help generate playoff momentum.

Prediction: Idaho 21-17.

at Sac St.

Nov. 15 (6 p.m.)

The Hornets plan to exit the Big Sky Conference. Idaho sends them on their way.

Prediction: Idaho 27-17.

vs. Idaho St.

Nov. 22 (1 p.m.)

The Bengals have gone from woeful to a middle-of-the-road Big Sky team, finishing 5-7 overall and 3-5 in conference play a year ago. Even if they continue to improve, their reach is still short of the Vandals. Idaho concludes with a win and reaches the FCS playoffs for the fourth straight year.

Prediction: Idaho 38-24.