Microsoft fires 2 more workers as conflict over Israel ties intensifies

By Lauren Rosenblatt Seattle Times

Microsoft on Thursday fired another two employees who participated in a sit-in in President Brad Smith’s office, part of an activist organization’s effort to pressure the company to cut ties with the Israeli military and government.

That’s in addition to two employees who were fired Wednesday, according to the company and the activist organization, No Azure for Apartheid.

Microsoft said the employees were terminated “due to serious violations of established company policies and our code of conduct,” including the Tuesday sit-in that “created significant safety concerns for our employees.”

Members of No Azure for Apartheid said at a Thursday news conference, held at the Council on American-Islamic Relations Washington chapter’s Seattle office, that the firings were an attempt to silence workers’ voices.

The activist group said Microsoft mischaracterized its protest and accused the company of calling security and police officers who escalated the situation. Seven people were arrested by Redmond police on suspicion of trespassing, resisting arrest and obstruction following Tuesday’s sit-in.

In a news conference from his office Tuesday, Smith said the activists planted crude listening devices in the building, such as cellphones hidden under couches and behind books. No Azure for Apartheid disputed that Thursday, saying some protesters dropped their phones in scuffles with security and police.

Former employees who have been fired after participating in protests over the last several months said company executives did not respond to emails, petitions and other internal efforts to encourage Microsoft to disclose and end its contracts with the Israel military and government.

That left them feeling they had to turn to external pressure, such as the sit-in on Tuesday, which the activist group said was a peaceful demonstration.

“Microsoft has dragged its feet at every opportunity to hold the Israeli military accountable, but has acted with incredible haste in repressing worker sentiment about the issue of Palestine,” said Riki Fameli, a software engineer who worked on the Azure storage team and was fired Wednesday after participating in the sit-in.

To demonstrate the support No Azure for Apartheid has within Microsoft’s ranks, Nisreen Jaradat, who was fired Thursday, unfurled a scroll with what she described as the names of 2,000 employees who signed a petition in support of the group’s demands. Jaradat, who had been employed by the company as a tech support engineer, accused Microsoft security of intentionally tearing the scroll at Tuesday’s protest.

“Make no mistake, firing me will not deter me,” Jaradat said. “I will continue to speak out.”

The sit-in was part of a series of actions No Azure for Apartheid has hosted over the past several months to put pressure on the company.

Microsoft employees and other members of the activist group organized a vigil at the company’s headquarters for Palestinians killed in Gaza, disrupted a celebration of Microsoft’s 50th anniversary, and clashed with security and police officers during protests at Microsoft’s developer-focused Build conference at the Seattle Convention Center. The actions have led to arrests and firings.

Last week, the group occupied parts of Microsoft’s Redmond campus for two days, leading to 18 arrests on suspicion of trespassing, malicious mischief, resisting arrest and obstruction after they were ordered to leave.

On Tuesday, a group of protesters breached one of the tech giant’s buildings at its headquarters and staged a sit-in in Smith’s office.

Smith told reporters after the demonstration that Microsoft needs “to keep our workplace safe and secure. We respect the freedom of expression that everyone in this country enjoys – as long as they do it lawfully.”

Smith said the company will not retaliate against employees who appropriately share their views by messaging through internal communications services, sending petitions and protesting in public spaces.

“But if people engage in vandalism, if they violate repeatedly our email policies, if they storm buildings, if they occupy offices, if they create threats to others, that’s different,” he continued. Violations of email policies include employees sending mass emails detailing their political views.

Microsoft said this month it would conduct an independent investigation into how its Azure cloud computing technology is used by the Israel Defense Forces. An earlier investigation found no evidence its cloud technology was used to target or harm people in Gaza, according to Microsoft.

In an August blog post, Microsoft said it doesn’t always have full visibility into how its customers use its software on their own servers or devices.

Microsoft’s investigation is in response to a report in the Guardian that alleged the IDF is using Azure for storage of data obtained through mass surveillance of civilians in Gaza and the West Bank. Microsoft’s terms of service prohibit this type of usage, the company said in its blog post.

On Thursday, members of No Azure for Apartheid said a Microsoft-initiated investigation would not satisfy their concerns. The activists did not trust the company would investigate in an unbiased way and wanted Microsoft to act faster to end its contracts.

“It’s way too urgent for investigations. There is no time left to investigate,” said Hossam Nasr, a former Microsoft worker who was also fired following his involvement with protests.

Because Microsoft continues to “provide the technological backbone” for Israel’s military and government, Nasr said, the company is now “in a crisis of its own doing.”