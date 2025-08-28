New faces, same goals: Whitworth football sets sights on third straight playoff appearance

Luis Salgado carries the ball during an Aug. 19 practice in Spokane. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Whitworth football head coach Rod Sandberg was asked when he began thinking about the 2025 season.

He paused before a smile crossed his face.

“On the plane ride back,” Sandberg said of the NCAA Division III playoff game where Whitworth’s 2024 season had ended in a loss to eventual national champion North Central College in Naperville, Illinois.

Sandberg thought about the 32 seniors, the biggest class he’s had in 11 seasons. He thought about graduating an offensive line that included four two-year starters and one three-year starter. He thought about his linebacking corps being gutted by departures. He winced at losing one of the top receivers in school history, along with a solid supporting cast of pass catchers.

And he thought about who would be his next starting quarterback after the graduation of a second straight Northwest Conference Player of the Year.

Not only does Sandberg need to replace 17 starters, but he also must find depth behind them .

Sandberg faced one of the most challenging preseason camps in late August since he took over in 2014. He’s never had a losing season at Whitworth.

Even with just five starters back, the Bucs aren’t likely to take a step backward.

“We only had about five starters back in 2023 and look what happened,” Sandberg said.

The Pirates started that season 10-0 and ended up winning a conference championship.

Whitworth has never been to the playoffs three years in a row. That could change this fall.

Asked about that, Sandberg smiled again. “We had never been to the playoffs two years in a row,” he said.

If you’re beginning to see that Sandberg doesn’t dwell much on what he doesn’t have or what Whitworth hasn’t accomplished, then you understand a little of Sandberg’s mindset. He doesn’t spend much time talking about what his program has or hasn’t accomplished. He talks about a standard that he holds his players to each year.

Whitworth has had the most successful two-year stretch in school history. The Pirates are a combined 20-3 the last two seasons.

And it was done with largely a seasoned bunch of Pirates. The challenge this fall is can they avoid taking a step back and instead take another step forward.

Sandberg thinks so or he wouldn’t be at Whitworth. He senses a hunger among his team.

To earn a third straight trip to the playoffs, the Bucs must finish with no worse than a 9-1 record. And that may not guarantee postseason play.

A league championship secures a playoff berth.

Offense

Ultimately an offense is judged fairly or unfairly by how the quarterback plays.

Whitworth will start a first-year quarterback for a fourth straight season in junior Logan Lacio. But how the Pirates fare won’t fall fully on Lacio.

The Pirates will have five new starters on the offensive line. And many behind those juniors will be sophomores.

Whitworth won’t have any lack of bodies. Sandberg reports about 130 in the program, including 44 freshmen. But the depth at positions wiped out by graduation is what must develop quickly.

Wide receiver was another position hurt by graduation. Sandberg likes what is in the stable, led by senior Dawson Tobeck, from nearby Lakeside High School. He had 22 catches for 303 yards and five touchdowns last year.

“This isn’t an experienced team, but it doesn’t mean we don’t have talent,” Sandberg said. “Last year it was get out of their way and let them go. This year we’re coaching our tails off and see what we can do to help these guys be great.”

The offense returns two starters – senior tight end Taylor Wells from Freeman and senior tailback Luis Salgado from Kamiakin High in Kennewick.

Wells was used primarily as a blocker last year. He 12 receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Salgado leads probably the most experienced, talented and deepest position group. He led the Pirates with 1,216 yards and nine touchdowns.

Fighting for playing time with Salgado will be junior Kurt Solano of Des Moines, Washington; junior Nathan Owens of Kirkland, Washington; sophomore Cam Schmidt of Kamiakin; sophomore Cole Northington of Whitmore Village, Hawaii; and sophomore Owen Harris of Coeur d’Alene.

Solano rushed for 309 yards and three touchdowns. Owens had 148 rushing 36 catches for 415 yards and three touchdowns.

Owens and Schmidt will fill a hybrid rushing/receiving position at times.

Schmidt is the fastest player on the team. He won the 200-meter championship at the NWC championships.

“Our sixth-string running back is probably better than our second-string corner,” Sandberg said. “We have some good depth there.”

Defense

Just like the offense, the defense has many holes to fill. None bigger than those left by linebacker Zach Brooks, who led the Pirates in tackles the last two years.

“There might not be another Zach Brooks,” Sandberg said. “Zach Brooks was a pretty special human being. We’re not asking anybody to be Zach Brooks.”

The Pirates’ top five tacklers are gone. Junior cornerback Omari Williams from Seattle was the sixth-leading tackler and was an all-conference selection. Williams had 52 tackles, four interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Other top returners include senior defensive end Nate Hummell from Oak Harbor, Washington, and senior defensive tackle Ephraim Watkins from Gonzaga Prep.

Special teams

The Pirates return three-year starter Iden Bone of Moses Lakes at kicker. He converted on 10 of 17 field goals and 40 of 44 extra points last year.

Kickoff coverage, kickoff return, punt coverage and punt return are made up largely of depth players. Sandberg rarely uses a full-time starter on special teams.

Most of those units will have new faces this fall.