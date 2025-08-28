The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Orchestra brings Stardew Valley video game soundtrack to life

A 35-piece orchestra will perform "Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons" on Wednesday at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.  (Courtesy)
From staff reports

The music of the beloved video game Stardew Valley can be experienced live next week.

“Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons” features a 35-piece orchestra performing some of the most memorable music from the critically acclaimed video game soundtrack.

A screen above the stage will feature accompanying gameplay footage as well as original and exclusive content.

Tickets for the Wednesday evening concert at the First Interstate Center for the Arts start at $60 and can be purchased through TicketsWest.