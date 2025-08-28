Ranking 136 college football teams entering 2025, from Penn State to Kent State

By Chris Vannini The Athletic

Welcome back to college football, and for the first time in a long time, the sport didn’t reshape itself in the offseason.

No major conference realignment. No major changes to the College Football Playoff (other than a seeding tweak). And although players are now getting paid directly by the schools, they were already being paid. The Football Bowl Subdivision has grown slightly once again, however, now up to 136. Welcome, Delaware and Missouri State.

So who will win it all in 2025? Who will be comically overlooked? Who will make the Playoff, and who will finish at No. 136?

1. Penn State: The Nittany Lions are this year’s Michigan and Ohio State, with a lot of guys who turned down the NFL to come back to win it all, and I predict they will. You can’t get over the hump until you finally do.

2. Clemson: The Tigers might be back with a loaded offense. Let’s hope new coordinator Tom Allen fixes that run defense, however.

3. Texas: I believe in Arch Manning, but I have some concerns about all the talent being replaced in the trenches, where Texas has been so good.

4. Ohio State: The Buckeyes have as many holes as Texas, but they always figure it out. Having Jeremiah Smith, who should be an active NFL receiver right now, also helps.

5. Georgia: There are questions at every level of the offense (is Gunner Stockton really the guy?) but we may be overlooking the Dawgs.

6. Notre Dame: The lack of clarity at quarterback might be a bit concerning, but running back Jeremiyah Love and that offensive line will keep the Irish strong on the ground.

7. Oregon: People in the program rave about quarterback Dante Moore, and I love transfer running back Makhi Hughes, but can the Ducks stretch the field?

8. Arizona State: The Sun Devils bring almost everyone back from a CFP quarterfinals run, and talented back Kanye Udoh replaces Cam Skattebo.

9. Alabama: Could Ty Simpson be a better fit for Kalen DeBoer’s offense? The Tide have to avoid a repeat of those letdown performances that Nick Saban never had.

10. LSU: Will uber-talented quarterback Garrett Nussmeier get any help in the run game behind a new offensive line? The defensive line transfers had better be SEC-ready.

11. Illinois: Everyone is back from a top-15 season, and the defense could take a big step forward.

12. South Carolina: If LaNorris Sellers is the quarterback he was at the end of 2024, South Carolina could make the Playoff. Defensive holes must be filled, however.

13. Miami (Fla.): The Canes will be fierce in the trenches, but Carson Beck must return to form after offseason elbow surgery.

14. Michigan: If the passing offense can just become competent, the defense and running game could have the Wolverines back in the CFP picture.

15. Florida: The DJ Lagway momentum must continue, but let’s hope those preseason camp injuries aren’t serious.

16. Ole Miss: People are very high on new QB Austin Simmons, but this team is replacing nearly every starter from 2024.

17. Indiana: NFL scouts love Cal transfer QB Fernando Mendoza. Curt Cignetti has never had a losing season as a head coach, and he’s 30-6 in the FBS with an FCS team (James Madison) and one of the losingest programs of all time (Indiana). That’s a good track record.

18. Utah: My pick for a big bounceback year, behind one of the best offensive lines in college football and New Mexico transfer QB Devon Dampier.

19. SMU: QB Kevin Jennings loses some of his best playmakers, but talented tight end RJ Maryland is back from injury.

20. Texas A&M: This might be the best running attack in the nation, with quarterback Marcel Reed and a stable of backs.

21. Kansas State: Quarterback Avery Johnson has playmakers around him, but a new offensive line will have to hold up.

22. Louisville: I think USC transfer QB Miller Moss will have a huge year under Jeff Brohm and with a good receiving corps.

23. Boise State: Ashton Jeanty is gone, but the Broncos are loaded at running back and bring back almost everything else. Keep an eye on their October trip to Notre Dame.

24. Texas Tech: Will importing a highly ranked and very expensive transfer class full of linemen get the Red Raiders to the Big 12 title game for the first time?

25. Oklahoma: Two coveted transfers, QB John Mateer and RB Jaydn Ott, could make for a fascinating new offense in what is a make-or-break year for coach Brent Venables.

26. Tennessee: While Joey Aguilar replacing Nico Iamaleava behind center is more interesting, don’t forget the Vols also replace running back Dylan Sampson, the SEC offensive player of the year.

27. Iowa State: QB Rocco Becht must find new favorite receivers, but the Cyclones return a ton from a team that reached the Big 12 title game.

28. Baylor: QB Sawyer Robertson and RB Bryson Washington could make this one of the best offenses in the Big 12.

29. Iowa: South Dakota State transfer QB Mark Gronowski was a big get, but can the Hawkeyes replace the production of running back Kaleb Johnson?

30. Auburn: With the additions of QB Jackson Arnold and WR Eric Singleton Jr., Hugh Freeze needs to have his breakthrough year.

31. Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets have been solid and reliable under coach Brent Key, and the offense remains in good hands with QB Haynes King and RB Jamal Haynes.

32. BYU: The summer departure of QB Jake Retzlaff drops the Cougars from a Big 12 favorite to a step below that for now, but plenty of production returns.

33. Pitt: The Panthers started 7-0 and finished 7-6 as injuries decimated the team, but most of that talent is back, led by running back Desmond Reid.

34. Missouri: The offense is full of new pieces, including Penn State transfer quarterback Beau Pribula, but the defense is experienced and the schedule is pretty favorable once again.

35. TCU: QB Josh Hoover was very good last year, and if an experienced defense can take another step forward, TCU could be back in the Big 12 title picture.

36. Kansas: Can QB Jalon Daniels make it through a season healthy? The defense should be good, and Kansas needs to flip last year’s 1-5 record in one-score games.

37. Duke: The Blue Devils spent big to add Tulane QB Darian Mensah, and the defense returns a lot of pieces from a good unit. The reverse Kansas, Duke went 6-1 in one-score games last year.

38. Tulane: The Green Wave lost their top offensive playmakers to transfer (see above) but brought in plenty, including Retzlaff, and the defense should be one of the best in the Group of 5.

39. Nebraska: Year 3 has been coach Matt Rhule’s breakthrough at his previous stops. Quarterback Dylan Raiola has a year of experience on which to build, and the defense should remain solid.

40. Washington: QB Demond Williams Jr. looks like a rising star, and the roster as a whole is in better shape without a late coaching change to deal with like it faced a year ago.

41. Navy: Blake Horvath is a huge weapon in this offense, and don’t be surprised if the Mids start 8-0 before a trip to Notre Dame.

42. USC: The Trojans keep trending downward under Lincoln Riley, but if QB Jayden Maiava develops and the defense continues to improve, a step forward could be ahead.

43. James Madison: The Dukes just keep winning, including last year under new coach Bob Chesney in spite of heavy losses. They should again be a top Group of 5 team, and they have multiple good QB options.

44. Minnesota: A lot of top-level talent from last year is gone, but Darius Taylor could be the best running back in the Big Ten.

45. Louisiana: The Ragin’ Cajuns lost some top talent, but if former SEC QB Walker Howard can step up, Louisiana should be in the Sun Belt race.

46. Vanderbilt: QB Diego Pavia won this year of eligibility in a courtroom, a boost to a program that faces an uphill climb but has a good foundation returning.

47. Arkansas: The offense should be in good hands with quarterback Taylen Green and coordinator Bobby Petrino back, but the defense must find a way to replace NFL talent.

48. UNLV: The Rebels must replace almost everything, but new coach Dan Mullen brought in a good transfer class, including Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea.

49. Florida State: After plummeting from a 13-0 regular season to 2-10 last year, the Seminoles should end up somewhere in between, if new QB Thomas Castellanos can work with familiar OC Gus Malzahn.

50. North Carolina: No one’s quite sure what to expect from Bill Belichick’s team, especially with so much roster turnover, but South Alabama QB transfer Gio Lopez is talented.

51. Colorado: Losing Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders is obviously big, but Deion Sanders has built some depth in this program, and the defense took a big step forward a year ago.

52. NC State: Quarterback CJ Bailey is a good foundational piece and has some weapons around him. This program is consistently in bowl games and should make another this year.

53. Syracuse: The Orange replace almost everything on the field from last year’s 10-win team, and their schedule is brutally tough, starting with Tennessee in Atlanta.

54. Memphis: Nevada transfer QB Brendon Lewis takes over, but one of the American’s most talented programs has questions with new starters almost everywhere.

55. Michigan State: QB Aidan Chiles has big-time ability if he can cut down on turnovers, and Nick Marsh could be one of the Big Ten’s best receivers.

56. Boston College: Bill O’Brien always gets the most out of his teams. There is some skill talent to dream on if BC can get good enough play in the trenches.

57. Texas State: The offensive line looks good, but new playmakers must show up across the board after consecutive bowl trips.

58. UTSA: The Roadrunners closed 2024 with a lot of momentum, and their entire offense returns, but a completely new defense must step up to get in the conference race.

59. South Florida: This could be the Bulls’ breakout year if quarterback Byrum Brown stays healthy; they are deep almost everywhere else.

60. Liberty: After an up-and-down 2024, Liberty needs to be more consistent. The talent is there, and the schedule is once again very favorable.

61. Virginia Tech: Returning starter QB Kyron Drones and transfer RB Terion Stewart make for a good offensive foundation, but the Hokies have new starters almost everywhere.

62. San Jose State: Talented QB Walker Eget is back to helm an offense that finished last year No. 5 in passing yards per game. The Spartans’ Mountain West schedule also avoids Boise State and UNLV.

63. Western Kentucky: WKU is once again importing an offense from the state of Texas, this time OC Rick Bowie and QB Maverick McIvor from Abilene Christian.

64. Wisconsin: The Badgers should move back to the kind of rugged offense we expect, but new faces and a very difficult schedule could make improvement harder to spot.

65. Rutgers: The offense returns a bevy of experience but not workhorse running back Kyle Monangai.

66. UCLA: The Bruins never gave up on last season, but how will their overhauled roster led by Nico Iamaleava buy in?

67. Cincinnati: This should be coach Scott Satterfield’s most talented team, but there are no easy weeks in the Big 12.

68. Oklahoma State: I’m banking on a Mike Gundy turnaround, even though all the faces around him are new.

69. West Virginia: Rich Rodriguez has a deep group of running backs for his offense, but the line could be a major problem.

70. Kentucky: Can quarterback Zach Calzada get the Wildcats out of a tailspin?

71. Toledo: QB Tucker Gleason leads what should be the MAC’s most talented team again.

72. Army: After last year’s 12-2 season, questions surround the offensive line and the replacement for QB Bryson Daily.

73. Buffalo: This should be the best defense in the MAC, with an offense led by QB Ta’Quan Roberson that should run the ball well.

74. Houston: QB Conner Weigman must invigorate an offense to help a defense that is improving.

75. Maryland: With a completely new look on both sides of the ball, it’s hard to know what to expect from the Terps, but the receiving group is strong.

76. Oregon State: With new QB Maalik Murphy and a veteran secondary, Oregon State is hoping for a bowl game with a schedule that includes fellow Pac-12 holdover Washington State twice.

77. Arizona: Coach Brent Brennan overhauled both sides of the ball around returning QB Noah Fifita and believes he has a better plan for Year 2.

78. Fresno State: With veteran QB E.J. Warner (son of Kurt), new coach Matt Entz hopes to bring a winning pedigree from his time at North Dakota State.

79. Northwestern: Transfer QB Preston Stone should help a veteran offense that needs to get much better.

80. East Carolina: QB Katin Houser can put up big numbers but needs to cut down on interceptions.

81. Virginia: Transfer QB Chandler Morris brings big-play ability to an offense that really needs it.

82. UCF: The defense could be solid, but the season will depend on who wins the quarterback job.

83. UConn: Most of the pieces return from an explosive offense that powered a nine-win season.

84. Cal: After losing almost all of his top players to the portal, coach Justin Wilcox has to work some magic.

85. Washington State: Will an influx of coaches and players from FCS power South Dakota State work?

86. Georgia Southern: This should be a top offense in the Sun Belt, led by returning quarterback JC French IV, but the defense must step up in the big games.

87. Arkansas State: An experienced and talented offense will pair with a completely new defense, and the Red Wolves must hope a 7-0 record in one-score games last year wasn’t a fluke.

88. Miami (Ohio): Former Toledo and Baylor QB Dequan Finn takes over for a program that keeps winning with new faces.

89. Colorado State: Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi is one of the Mountain West’s best quarterbacks, but the defense has new pieces and the schedule is tougher.

90. Mississippi State: A healthy QB Blake Shapen should help, but the Bulldogs might have the toughest schedule in the country.

91. Wake Forest: Robby Ashford is still in college football and now should start at Wake Forest, where a mix of transfers and energy from new coach Jake Dickert could help this transition to a new era.

92. Purdue: It’s an almost completely new team under new coach Barry Odom, but running back Devin Mockobee is a bright spot.

93. Stanford: An interim head coach in Frank Reich and a roster that lost top pieces after the season and spring coaching change will make for a long year. This is the lowest-ranked Power 4 team.

94. Ohio: Brian Smith was able to keep some key pieces, including QB Parker Navarro, after being elevated to head coach when Charlotte hired away Tim Albin.

95: North Texas: Coach Eric Morris has imported the Sam Houston defense with coordinator Skyler Cassity and several transfers, to pair with what is typically an explosive offense.

96. Appalachian State: New coach Dowell Loggains begins a rebuild with numerous Power 4 transfers, coming off App’s first losing season since 2013.

97. Jacksonville State: New coach Charles Kelly inherits a team full of new faces after Rich Rodriguez went to West Virginia and took some key players with him.

98. South Alabama: The Jaguars lost their top weapons from a good offense to the portal, but they still have the pieces to stay competitive.

99. Air Force: After a rebuilding season a year ago, Air Force has some guys to work with, but it always comes down to quarterback play, which remains a question mark.

100. San Diego State: Michigan transfer QB Jayden Denegal takes control of an offense that should finally have some line depth. Coach Sean Lewis expects a breakthrough in Year 2.

101. Old Dominion: Quarterback Colton Joseph leads what should be an improved offense, and ODU hopes to flip all of 2024’s one-score losses into wins.

102. Coastal Carolina: A roster and coordinator overhaul bring a lot of questions into coach Tim Beck’s third season.

103. Sam Houston: After a coaching change and portal losses following a surprise 10-win season, Sam Houston must replace the entirety of one of the G5’s best defenses.

104. Southern Miss: Coach Charles Huff won the Sun Belt at Marshall last year but wasn’t retained, so he went to Southern Miss and brought numerous Marshall players with him.

105. Marshall: An odd restart under new coach Tony Gibson after the above-mentioned Huff situation.

106. Temple: New coach KC Keeler has won everywhere and must improve the Owls’ line play. Did you know Oklahoma travels to Temple for a game this year?

107. Northern Illinois: The Huskies keep losing top players to the portal but keep winning. This year’s group will be starting over on both sides.

108. Bowling Green: Eddie George takes over as head coach and has former Notre Dame/Arizona State starter Drew Pyne under center.

109. Hawaii: Quarterback Micah Alejado brings some excitement and will need to carry the offense if a bowl game is the goal.

110. Western Michigan: Most of the starting 22 has to be replaced, but this offense has enough pieces to make some plays.

111. Louisiana-Monroe: Coach Bryant Vincent is pulling double-duty as interim athletic director. His roster finally had some stability this offseason.

112. Eastern Michigan: A lot of new faces once again, but coach Chris Creighton always seems to pull something together. Former Michigan State QB Noah Kim may be the starter.

113. UTEP: There’s more depth here as Scotty Walden hopes for bowl contention in Year 2.

114. Troy: A more stable roster and the momentum from winning three of the last four games in 2024 could lead to another step forward.

115. Central Michigan: New coach Matt Drinkall from Army will want to run the ball and rely on what could be a solid defense.

116. Georgia State: A talented recruiting class should see numerous freshmen take the field in key spots as second-year coach Dell McGee tries to find some momentum.

117. Wyoming: Sophomore quarterback Kaden Anderson and an experienced line might actually produce some offensive optimism.

118. Florida Atlantic: Western Kentucky transfer QB Caden Veltkamp in new coach Zach Kittley’s Air Raid offense could be some fun for an overhauled roster.

119. Louisiana Tech: The defense was solid enough last year, but an experienced offense needs to do a lot more.

120. Utah State: The Aggies have a lot of new players, but new coach Bronco Mendenhall has a history with quick improvements.

121. New Mexico: After losing Mendenhall and almost every notable player, Idaho coach Jason Eck comes in with a slew of talented FCS transfers.

122. Nevada: Seventh-year senior QB Chubba Purdy leads a Wolf Pack program that lost a ton of close games last year.

123. Charlotte: New coach Tim Albin inherits a flawed roster and a very difficult schedule.

124. UAB: QB Jalen Kitna showed some promise but must cut down on turnovers and find some help.

125. Middle Tennessee: Nicholas Vattiato is a solid quarterback, but he needs help around him.

126. FIU: QB Keyone Jenkins gives new coach Willie Simmons something to build around.

127. Rice: New coach Scott Abell runs a very fun option offense, but he may not have the pieces that fit in it yet.

128. Delaware: The Blue Hens were a consistent FCS program, and history says winning FCS teams often continue that in the FBS. An experienced roster also helps.

129. New Mexico State: Coach Tony Sanchez feels a lot better about Year 2 with a more stable roster.

130. Ball State: New coach Mike Uremovich has a roster full of transfers and questions.

131. Missouri State: The Bears haven’t beaten an FBS team since 1990 but return a lot of pieces from what was a good FCS offense.

132. Akron: There are some offensive pieces here, but a bowl ban for the program’s academic progress rate won’t help the motivation.

133. Tulsa: New coach Tre Lamb has a history of doing more with less, but a new roster and a tough schedule make for a difficult Year 1.

134. UMass: Now in the MAC, the program is optimistic with new coach Joe Harasymiak, but there’s not much on the roster yet.

135. Kennesaw State: New coach Jerry Mack has a roster with decent experience, but moving from a triple-option offense could compound the growing pains.

136. Kent State: The only winless team of 2024 now has an interim head coach and little reason for optimism.