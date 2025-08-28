Spokane Indians take advantage of nine free passes, hold off Tri-City 7-5 for sixth straight win

The Spokane Indians on Thursday benefitted from nine walks, four wild pitches and a hit batter, and it all added up to their sixth win in a row.

Skyler Messinger delivered a two-run single in a four-run fourth inning – the only hit in the frame – and the Indians held off the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-5 in the third of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium.

Messinger was the only Indians batter to have more than one hit – he had two of the team’s total of six.

But Dust Devils starter Chris Cortez struggled with his control throughout his appearance, walking seven in just 32/3 innings.

Tri-City (26-31) got a run against Indians starter Braxton Hyde in the first inning – and it could have been more if Hyde hadn’t picked a runner off base.

The Indians (29-28) answered with back-to-back two-out doubles by Aidan Longwell and Blake Wright to tie it at 1-all. They took the lead in the second when Cole Messina walked, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a double steal.

Hyde struck out the side in the fourth, but a run still scored. Rio Foster delivered a one-out single, stole second, went to third on the overthrow and scored on a wild pitch.

Cortez lost his control in the fourth and the Indians took full advantage. He loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter, then Messinger bounced one through the hole for a two-run single.

Cortez then uncorked a pair of wild pitches, allowing another run to score.

Tevin Tucker drew a walk to put runners at the corners with one down, but Max Belyeu topped one to the pitcher and Messinger was caught in a rundown at third. Ethan Hedges walked to load the bases again, and Tri-City manager Dann Bilardello came out with the hook.

Francis Texido entered, but it didn’t help as he walked Longwell to force in a run and the Indians led 6-2 after four.

Tri City got one back in fifth on a double by Isaiah Jackson and Anthony Scull’s two-out RBI single.

The Dust Devils narrowed the deficit to two in the eighth when Anthony Scull singled, stole second, then went to third and scored on consecutive grounders to second.

But Tucker generated a run with his legs in the bottom half as he singled, stole second and third and scored on a groundout. Tucker has 29 stolen bases this season.

The ninth was not without drama, as lefty Bryson Hammer gave up a run on a walk, single, fielding error and a fielder’s choice. He was lifted with two down in favor of Fidel Ulloa, who struck out pinch-hitter Randy De Jesus for his fifth High-A save of the season.

The series continues Friday at 6:30 p.m.