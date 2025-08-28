Taking the reins: How several notable EWU quarterbacks fared in their first season as the starter

Following are debut seasons from several notable Eastern Washington quarterbacks over the past quarter century. (Note: Numbers reflect the first year each began the season as the team’s starting QB.)

2000

Fred Salanoa, R-Jr.

10 games, 107 QB rating, 54%, 1,401 yds, 6 TDs, 6 INTs

Career highlights: Led first two teams under coach Paul Wulff; set school records for passing yards (3,057) and TDs (26) as a senior.

2002

Josh Blankenship, R-Sr.

11 games, 145 QB rating, 60%, 3,243 yds, 30 TDs, 7 INTs

Career highlights: Tulsa transfer won Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year honors; was named second-team Division I-AA All-America during lone season at EWU.

2003

Erik Meyer, R-So.

11 games, 153 QB rating, 63%, 2,301 yds, 20 TDs, 3 INTs

Career highlights: A Big Sky Hall of Famer, he threw for 4003 yards and 30 TDs during Walter Payton Award-winning season in 2005; played five seasons for Spokane Shock.

2007

Matt Nichols, R-So.

13 games, 157 QB rating, 64%, 3,744 yds, 34 TDs, 9 INTs

Career highlights: Started every game for EWU except 2006 opener; Broke Big Sky career records with 12,616 passing yards and 96 TDs and was two-time MVP; spent 12 seasons in the CFL.

2010

Bo Levi Mitchell, Jr.

14 games, 136 QB rating, 59%, 3,496 yds, 37 TDs, 14 INTs

Career highlights: Led FCS title team after transferring from SMU; set EWU passing yards record (4,009) in 2011 and won Walter Payton Award; twice named CFL Most Outstanding Player and a two-time Grey Cup champion.

2013

Vernon Adams, R-So.

15 games, 183 QB rating, 66%, 4,994 yds, 55 TDs, 15 INTs

Career highlights: Led EWU to three straight Big Sky titles, breaking numerous school records; won a record 28 games (only six losses) as a starter; transferred to Oregon for final collegiate season before moving on to CFL.

2016

Gage Gubrud, R-So.

14 games, 166 QB rating, 68%, 5,160 yds, 48 TDs, 14 INTs

Career highlights: In debut, had school-record 551 total yards in upset of WSU; won Big Sky MVP in 2018; broke three FCS records, seven Big Sky marks and 19 EWU records before transferring to WSU.

2019

Eric Barriere, R-So.

12 games, 152 QB rating, 62%, 3,712, 31 TDs, 4 INTs

Career highlights: Saw first action after Gubrud was injured early in 2018 and led team to FCS title game; holds Big Sky career records for total offense, passing yards and passing TDs; won Walter Payton Award in 2021.