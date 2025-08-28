Taking the reins: How several notable Idaho quarterbacks fared in their first season as the starter
Following are debut seasons from several notable Idaho quarterbacks over the past quarter century. (Note: Numbers reflect the first year each began the season as the team’s starting QB.)
2002
Brian Lindgren, Jr.
11 games, 135 QB rating, 63%, 2,763 yds, 19 TDs, 10 INTs
Career highlights: Passed for 6,541 career yards with 44 TDs; His 2,763 yards and 19 TDs in 2002 led Sun Belt Conference.
2003
Michael Harrington, So.
4 games, 78 QB rating, 47%, 272 yds, 2 TDs, 6 INTs
Career highlights: Unseated Lindgren as ‘03 opening-day starter; Threw for 2,222 yards and 12 TDs in 2004.
2007
Nathan Enderle, Fr.
7 games, 87 QB rating, 44%, 1,294 yds, 8 TDs, 18 INTs
Career highlights: Four-year starter threw for 10,084 career yards; Drafted in fifth round of 2011 draft by Chicago.
2011
Brian Reader, Sr.
11 games, 104 QB rating, 54%, 1,974 yds, 10 TDs, 12 INTs
Career highlights: Finished career eighth on UI’s all-time pass efficiency list (132) while throwing for 4,144 yards.
2013
Chad Chalich, R-Fr.
7 games, 123 QB rating, 61%, 1,224 yds, 8 TDs, 7 INTs
Career highlights: Former CdA High standout completed 60% of his passes in two seasons before transferring to Montana.
2014
Matt Linehan, Fr.
11 games, 115 QB rating, 58%, 2,540 yds, 11 TDs, 18 INTs
Career highlights: Current UI offensive coordinator was four-year starter with more than 10,000 career yards. Led Vandals to Potato Bowl win in ‘16.
2022
Gevani McCoy, R-Fr.
11 games, 170 QB rating, 68%, 2,719 yds, 27 TDs, 7 INTs
Career highlights: ‘22 Jerry Rice Award winner and ‘23 Walter Payton Award finalist who transferred to Oregon State in 2024.
2024
Jack Layne, R-So.
7 games, 169 QB rating, 65%, 1,472 yds, 14 TDs, 4 INTs
Career highlights: Nearly led UI to season-opening upset of No. 1 Oregon in ‘24; Followed coach Jason Eck to New Mexico in offseason.