Taking the reins: How several notable Idaho quarterbacks fared in their first season as the starter

Following are debut seasons from several notable Idaho quarterbacks over the past quarter century. (Note: Numbers reflect the first year each began the season as the team’s starting QB.)

2002

Brian Lindgren, Jr.

11 games, 135 QB rating, 63%, 2,763 yds, 19 TDs, 10 INTs

Career highlights: Passed for 6,541 career yards with 44 TDs; His 2,763 yards and 19 TDs in 2002 led Sun Belt Conference.

2003

Michael Harrington, So.

4 games, 78 QB rating, 47%, 272 yds, 2 TDs, 6 INTs

Career highlights: Unseated Lindgren as ‘03 opening-day starter; Threw for 2,222 yards and 12 TDs in 2004.

2007

Nathan Enderle, Fr.

7 games, 87 QB rating, 44%, 1,294 yds, 8 TDs, 18 INTs

Career highlights: Four-year starter threw for 10,084 career yards; Drafted in fifth round of 2011 draft by Chicago.

2011

Brian Reader, Sr.

11 games, 104 QB rating, 54%, 1,974 yds, 10 TDs, 12 INTs

Career highlights: Finished career eighth on UI’s all-time pass efficiency list (132) while throwing for 4,144 yards.

2013

Chad Chalich, R-Fr.

7 games, 123 QB rating, 61%, 1,224 yds, 8 TDs, 7 INTs

Career highlights: Former CdA High standout completed 60% of his passes in two seasons before transferring to Montana.

2014

Matt Linehan, Fr.

11 games, 115 QB rating, 58%, 2,540 yds, 11 TDs, 18 INTs

Career highlights: Current UI offensive coordinator was four-year starter with more than 10,000 career yards. Led Vandals to Potato Bowl win in ‘16.

2022

Gevani McCoy, R-Fr.

11 games, 170 QB rating, 68%, 2,719 yds, 27 TDs, 7 INTs

Career highlights: ‘22 Jerry Rice Award winner and ‘23 Walter Payton Award finalist who transferred to Oregon State in 2024.

2024

Jack Layne, R-So.

7 games, 169 QB rating, 65%, 1,472 yds, 14 TDs, 4 INTs

Career highlights: Nearly led UI to season-opening upset of No. 1 Oregon in ‘24; Followed coach Jason Eck to New Mexico in offseason.