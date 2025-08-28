Taking the reins: How several notable Whitworth quarterbacks fared in their first season as the starter
Following are debut seasons from several notable Whitworth quarterbacks over the past quarter century. (Note: Numbers reflect the first year each began the season as the team’s starting QB.)
2001
Scott Biglin, Jr.
9 games, 120 QB rating, 54%, 1,849 yards, 13 TDs, 11 INTs
Career highlights: Three-time all-NWC selection led Pirates to first NCAA Division III playoff appearance in 2001.
2004
Joel Clark, So.
9 games, 158 QB rating, 60%, 2,289 yards, 18 TDs, 5 INTs
Career highlights: Former Mt. Spokane star led Whits to a 10-0 regular season in 2006 and the second round of D-III playoffs.
2012
Bryan Peterson, So.
10 games, 134 QB rating, 57%, 1,762 yards, 16 TDs, 9 INTs
Career highlights: Four-year starter from West Valley set D-III records for most completions in a game (58) and consecutive passes without an INT (82).
2015
Ian Kolste, R-So.
11 games, 126 QB rating, 61%, 2,810 yards, 19 TDs, 8 INTs
Career highlights: Finished as all-time leader in total offense, TD passes and passing yards; Had a 26-6 record as a starter.
2018
Leif Ericksen, Jr.
11 games, 141 QB rating, 63%, 2,933 yards, 27 TDs, 8 INTs
Career highlights: Earned first-team NWC honors in 2018 when he led Whits to 10-1 record, including a win in the D-III playoffs.
2020
Jaedyn Prewitt, Jr.
4 games, 179 QB rating, 60%, 1,074 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs
Career highlights: Led Whits to 4-0 record during COVID-shortened spring season; Finished with 4,177 career yards passing.
2023
Austin Ewing, Gr.-Sr.
11 games, 172 rating, 72%, 2,967 yards, 26 TDs, 6 INTs
Career highlights: Grad transfer from Southern Utah was dominant in his one season, leading Whitworth to 10-1 record and D-III playoffs.
2024
Ryan Blair, Sr.
12 games, 166 QB rating, 68%, 3,254 yards, 37 TDs, 5 INTs
Career highlights: Mead grad led Whits to 10-2 record and ‘24 playoffs while setting a school record for TD passes; suffered season-ending injury in ‘22.