Taking the reins: How several notable WSU quarterbacks fared in their first season as the starter

Following are debut seasons from several notable WSU quarterbacks over the past quarter century. (Note: Numbers reflect the first year each began the season as the team’s starting QB.)

2000

Jason Gesser, R-Fr.

9 games, 133 QB rating, 52%, 1,967 yards, 16 TDs, 10 INTs

Career highlights: A first-team All-American as a senior and three-time All-Pac-10 pick, he broke a handful of WSU passing records and led the Cougars to the 2003 Rose Bowl.

2005

Alex Brink, So.

11 games, 140 QB rating, 57%, 2,891 yards, 24 TDs, 13 INTs

Career highlights: His QB rating in ‘05 was the best by a sophomore with more than 100 pass attempts; Now WSU radio analyst, he threw for 10,913 yards over four seasons.

2010

Jeff Tuel, So.

12 games, 133 QB rating, 60%, 2,780 yards, 18 TDs, 12 INTs

Career highlights: Threw for nearly 6,000 yards in four seasons and left WSU as the school’s all-time leader in completion percentage.

2013

Connor Halliday, R-Jr.

13 games, 127 QB rating, 63%, 4,597 yards, 34 TDs, 22 INTs

Career highlights: Former Ferris QB set or tied multiple Pac-12 and NCAA records and his 734 passing yards in a 2014 game is still tied for most with Patrick Mahomes.

2015

Luke Falk, R-So.

12 games, 146 QB rating, 69%, 4,566 yards, 38 TDs, 8 INTs

Career highlights: Former walk-on was three-time All-Pac 12 selection and set several conference and WSU career records, including passing yards, total offense and TD passes.

2018

Gardner Minshew, Gr.-Sr.

13 games, 148 QB rating, 71%, 4,779 yards, 38 TDs, 9 INTs

Career highlights: Finished fifth in Heisman voting in 2018 after setting Pac-12 and WSU single season records for passing yards, completions, passing TDs and total offense.

2019

Anthony Gordon, R-Sr.

13 games, 158 QB rating, 72%, 5,579 yards, 48 TDs, 16 INTs

Career highlights: Broke Minshew’s WSU and Pac-12 single-season records for passing TDs, passing yards, total offense and completions in 2019.

2022

Cam Ward, So.

13 games, 130.7 QB rating, 64%, 3,231 yards, 23 TDs, 9 INTs

Career highlights: Threw for 3,732 yards and 25 TDs in second season at WSU before leaving for Miami, where he passed for 4,313 yards and 39 TDs and was No. 1 pick in the ‘25 NFL Draft.

2024

John Mateer, R-So.

12 games, 164 QB rating, 65%, 3,139 yards, 29 TDs, 7 INTs

Career highlights: Led nation in total offense in 2024 while rushing for 826 yards – a record for WSU QBs in a season. Transferred to Oklahoma in offseason.