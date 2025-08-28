Whitworth football predictions: A game-by-game preview of the 2025 season

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

vs. Gustavus Adolphus Sept. 6 (1 p.m.)

This is a return game after Whitworth opened the season at the Minnesota school last year. The Gusties must replace their quarterback and top running back from a 5-5 season. This is a challenging opener for the Pirates considering their roster features a bunch of new names, but it’s a game they should win.

Prediction: Whitworth 30-21.

at Eastern Oregon

Sept. 13 (1 p.m.)

A game against an NAIA opponent wouldn’t normally cause any alarm. But the Mountaineers are always competitive in the Frontier Conference. Whitworth’s first road game with largely new starters will be challenging enough. There’s a rhythm that must be found. The Pirates will learn much about themselves.

Prediction: Whitworth 34-23.

vs. Redlands

Sept. 20 (noon)

The Bulldogs struggled to a 3-7 record last year. Among the losses were two to Pomona-Pitzer by respectable counts – 10-7 and 21-10. Whitworth played host to Pomona-Pitzer in an NCAA Division III playoff opener, and the Pirates used solid defense in a 21-13 win. If this was a road game, it would be difficult. Whitworth will still be challenged but should prevail.

Prediction: Whitworth 23-14.

at Pacific

Oct. 4 (1 p.m.)

The Boxers gave Whitworth one of its more challenging Northwest Conference games last fall. The Pirates won 39-32. There’s been much change on the Boxers’ coaching staff. Pacific returns running back Brody Bantolina, who led with 1,533 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. This will be a test for the Pirates.

Prediction: Whitworth 19-17.

vs. George Fox

Oct. 11 (1 p.m.)

The Pirates’ home conference opener should entertain fans. Whitworth handled George Fox 31-0 on the road last year. The Bruins have undergone a head coaching change. George Fox is inexperienced in skill positions.

Prediction: Whitworth 29-7.

at Linfield

Oct. 18 (1 p.m.)

A jumbling of the NWC schedule has moved this showdown from the final week to the third. The traditional power suffered as many personnel losses as Whitworth. So this will be interesting. This should decide the league champion. And since it’s a road game for the Pirates, the challenge is steep.

Prediction: Linfield 30-20.

at Lewis & Clark

Oct. 25 (1 p.m.)

The Pirates handled the Pioneers a year ago. This game will show how much Whitworth has improved by this point. The only chance the Pioneers have is playing at home. Whitworth will begin to make a run for the playoffs here.

Prediction: Whitworth 32-16.

vs. Pacific Lutheran

Nov. 1 (1 p.m.)

The Lutes may have given Whitworth the toughest go in conference outside of Linfield. The Lutes will play Linfield the week before, so PLU will either be buoyed by that outcome or find facing Whitworth here quite the test. The Pirates will be prepared.

Prediction: Whitworth 28-24.

at Willamette

Nov. 8 (1 p.m)

The Bearcats haven’t had a winning season since 2014, and they’re not likely to turn things around much from 2-8 a year ago. In fact, a Sandberg-coached team has never lost to Willamette in 10 games. Whitworth will let off the gas before things get out of control.

Prediction: Whitworth 42-7.

vs. Puget Sound

Nov. 15 (noon)

The Loggers haven’t struggled as much as Willamette in the NWC, but they’re close. The last winning season came in 2019. Whitworth has won 29 of the last 30 games against UPS. The Pirates will use this game to prepare for the playoffs.

Prediction: Whitworth 45-10.