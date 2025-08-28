‘Why not run it back?’ With new coach and QB, Idaho maintains sky-high expectations

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

Widely accepted preseason prognosticating would suggest the Idaho Vandals – with a new coach, a new quarterback and a bunch of new starters – are due for a step back in 2025.

However, Thomas Ford Jr. – the former assistant who was named UI head coach in December after spending last year at Oregon State – had a hand in building the past two Vandal teams that went 19-8 and made back-to-back runs to the FCS quarterfinals.

The new quarterback, Joshua Wood, is someone Ford recruited when he was with the Vandals and whom he welcomed from Fresno State from the transfer portal this summer.

Wood and Ford will be able to lean on a corps of valuable veteran leaders who are back from last year. Those vets, who surfed the wave of Idaho’s recent success, are building within the team a point of view, “why not run it back, and take the next step?”

If the Vandals can generate early momentum, the buy-in from the newcomers might just make it possible.

Here is a quick look at Idaho as it opens the 2025 season.

Offense

After missing 2023 at Fresno State with an injury, Wood played in 13 games last season for the Bulldogs as a situational quarterback. He capped his FSU career with a solid outing in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Wood has a pair of new starting receivers to throw to in sophomores Emmerson Cortez-Menjivar and Tony Harste. Cortez-Menjivar has introduced himself as a downfield threat, and Harste, across the middle, has displayed a pair of hands that call to mind the Vandals’ all-time leading receiver and All-American Hayden Hatten.

Idaho has enough running backs to stock a pair of teams with a quality rotation. The Vandals are led by seniors Elisha Cummings and Nate Thomas. Cummings, whose game features a dynamic cut followed by an electric burst, rushed for 523 yards last year. Thomas, a 210-pound hammer, battered his way to 543 yards and five TDs. Behind them are redshirt sophomore Art Williams (370 yards in 2024), Hayden Kincheloe, a redshirt junior and converted tight end who applied his 237 pounds to a breakout spring campaign as a power runner, and Rocco Koch, recruited as a 220-pound QB who has also been getting reps at running back.

“He is a versatile guy. We are trying to get him in everywhere,” Ford says of Koch.

Senior tight end Jake Cox – a reliable playmaker, according to Ford – missed much of last season with a knee injury but has returned at full strength. Redshirt sophomore Gabe Hoffman has been a standout at the position in preseason camp and, at 6-foot-6, is an inviting target for Wood.

A veteran offensive line is led by sixth-year senior guard Nate Azzopardi, a preseason All-Big Sky Conference selection who has been named to the Shrine Bowl 1000 watch list. The line also features junior center Layton Vining, redshirt sophomore tackle Kiegan Henson, redshirt junior tackle Charlie Vliem and redshirt freshman guard Leon Evans.

Defense

The Vandals have veteran leadership on the defensive line in redshirt seniors Zach Krotzer (40 tackles in 2024 and named to the 2025 all-Big Sky preseason team) and Sam Brown (18 tackles in 2024 as a defensive tackle and end). Newcomers to the line rotation include redshirt sophomore Matyus McLain, redshirt junior defensive end Mitchel Jaskowiak, and University of Washington graduate transfer Maurice Heims.

Continuing a recent tradition of outstanding linebacking for the Vandals are redshirt senior Isiah King (all-Big Sky preseason pick who had 48 total tackles last season), redshirt junior Dylan Layne, redshirt freshman Wiley Donnenberg, and redshirt junior Will Cornelson, who made 126 tackles last season for Tyler Junior College, the most single season total in the National Junior College Athletic Association since 2019.

Stalwarts at safety a year ago Tommy McCormick and Kyrin Beachem have graduated, but sophomores Hayden John and Matt Irwin are making a bid to succeed them.

Redshirt senior Jhamell Blenham and redshirt sophomore Hysan Dalton, a transfer from Furman, are getting a look at cornerback.

Special teams

Cameron Pope made 17 of 23 field goals with a long kick of 50 yards a year ago. The redshirt junior is one of 15 FCS kickers named to the 2025 Fred Mitchell Award Preseason Watch List. Kickoff specialist Owen Forsman and punter L.J. Harm return. Harm averaged 40.5 yards on 44 punts last year as a junior.

Redshirt senior Xander Echols returns for a second season at long snapper, along with redshirt junior Dylan Fischer.

Throughout preseason camp, the Vandals have used a number of kick and punt returners.