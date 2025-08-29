Comer set to meet privately with Epstein victims

By Kadia Goba Washington Post

House Oversight Chair James Comer , R-Kentucky , and members of his committee are slated to meet privately on Tuesday with survivors of Jeffrey Epstein when lawmakers return to Washington after a five-week recess.

It was unclear which of Epstein’s victims is expected to attend the meeting after a federal probe into the convicted sex trafficker ended in August 2019 with the financier’s death. The meeting was confirmed by two people with knowledge of the committee’s efforts surrounding Epstein, who asked to remain anonymous because of the subject’s sensitivity.

In early August, Comer subpoenaed the Justice Department for all documents associated with the Epstein probe and the department turned over the first batch of documents on Aug. 22, though they haven’t been made public. Democrats say the vast majority of the 33,000 pages provided to Congress have already been disclosed in one form or another.

Comer expects to receive more files, which he has said he’ll make public – though not when.

Comer last week subpoenaed Epstein’s estate for the so-called “birthday book” provided to him by jailed associate Ghislaine Maxwell on his 50th birthday and any “client list” containing names of those who may have participated in improper behavior with teenage girls. It also demanded Epstein’s financial history and records related to properties spanning from New York to Paris.

Comer’s meeting with victims comes as Congress is once again set to grapple with the fallout from the Justice Department’s decision to essentially close the case surrounding Epstein, despite years of speculation – some of it prompted by current officials inside the department – from right-wing pundits and conspiracy theorists about a government cover up.

Democrats and many Republicans are seeking a full release of the files, despite President Donald Trump repeatedly saying he would like to move on.