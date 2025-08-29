Man dies after 200-foot fall climbing in Index

By Catalina Gaitán The Seattle Times

A man in his 20s died after falling more than 200 feet while climbing at Index Town Wall, a destination that draws “expert” climbers from around the world, according to Sky Valley Fire Chief Eric Andrews.

Multiple people called 911 about 4 p.m. on Thursday to report seeing the man fall and hearing cries for help, Andrews said.

Members of Sky Valley Fire’s search and rescue team found the man dead from “obvious traumatic injuries,” Andrews said, adding that climbing the huge rockface can be risky.

Someone told firefighters the man was attempting to switch from one anchor to another, but wasn’t able to click into one of the anchors and fell, according to Sky Valley Fire.

No other information was immediately available.

A 33-year-old man from Index died in October 2023 after falling 100 feet while climbing the Index Town Wall. In April, a 47-year-old woman was rescued and hospitalized with knee and head injuries after she fell while climbing there, according to Sky Valley Fire.