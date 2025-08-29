Starter Josh Grosz dominates over six innings, Spokane Indians batters shut down by Tri-City 3-0

Pitcher Josh Grosz had struggled in his first five starts since coming to the Colorado Rockies organization in the trade that sent major leaguer Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees.

Grosz put everything together on Friday, turning in his best performance as a member of the Spokane Indians. He just didn’t get any help from his hitters.

The Indians were held to four hits and no walks by two pitchers and lost 3-0 to the Tri-City Dust Devils in the fourth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium.

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Indians (29-29).

Grosz, the Rockies No 22 prospect, dominated over six innings, striking out a season-high 12 in the process. He allowed one run – a solo home run to catcher Juan Flores – on four hits and a walk. He threw a season-high 104 pitches, 66 for strikes.

But Tri-City (27-31) was just as good on the mound. Starter Ryan Johnson – who beat the Indians with a complete-game one-hitter on July 5 – tossed two scoreless innings with four strikeouts, then reliever Ryan Costeiu struck out 10 over seven innings, allowing just three hits.

It was scoreless until the fourth inning, when Flores took a 2-1 pitch from Grosz over the fence in right for his ninth home run of the season.

It stayed that way until the eighth. Rio Foster led the inning off against reliever Luke Taggert with a double, then scored on a throwing error by third baseman Skyler Messinger.

Flores later singled to put runners at the corners, then Mitchell Daly lined out to right and Jesus Bugarin threw out Flores, who strayed off first base.

But base umpire Larry Pettis had called Taggert for a balk on the play, so the runner at third was awarded home to make it 3-0.

The series continues Saturday at 6:35 p.m.