The pick: Why Washington State will beat Idaho in season opener

PULLMAN – Since Washington State’s fall camp began and first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers got his guys together in earnest, preparing for a schedule unlike any other in program history, he’s joined his assistant coaches in keeping one theme at the forefront of their approaches.

Nothing gets out.

The Cougars have not named a starting quarterback, and will not, heading into their season-opener against FCS Idaho at 7 p.m. Saturday. WSU released a depth chart, but an “OR” designation separates players at every position, from QB to kicker, underscoring coaches’ insistence on protecting every competitive advantage they can find.

But here’s predicting that against a UI team with meaningful inexperience on both sides of the ball, Rogers and WSU coaches will find they didn’t need to be so secretive. The Cougars have compelling advantages in size, experience and talent, all of which they will use to secure a win and start the Rogers era on the right foot.

Fifth-year senior Zevi Eckhaus is the likely favorite to win the Cougs’ QB1 duties, and while their offense figures to lean on the run more than the pass, he’ll get the chance to dice up a Vandal secondary thin on experience. Three of the visitors’ starting secondary players will be taking the first defensive snaps of their college careers, which they might be able to overcome against FCS competition – but not an experienced FBS club.

WSU would be wise to contain University of Idaho QB Joshua Wood, a dual-threat signal caller who transferred from Fresno State. With three veteran safeties and a speedy linebacker starting on their defense, the Cougs should be able to prevent Wood and the Vandals’ offense from creating too many big plays, even if they manufacture a few chunk runs.

WSU’s last time hosting Idaho, which came in 2022, came down to the final drive of the game. Saturday’s game may not be a blowout, but we’re predicting it won’t be that close, either.

The pick: WSU 27, Idaho 17