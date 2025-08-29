Things to watch: EWU defensive line under pressure to perform against Incarnate Word

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

SAN ANTONIO – Eastern Washington won’t be at home for a while – it is one of four Big Sky teams that won’t play a home game until Sept. 20 – but the Eagles are taking it in stride.

“Going on the road is definitely tougher, and playing at home would feel a lot better,” EWU starting quarterback Jared Taylor said. “But if we’re able to get wins (that feels better). … In the long run, it’ll make us better.”

This three-game road stretch starts at No. 5 Incarnate Word (0-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Cardinals lost their opener 20-6 to fellow Southland Conference member Nicholls, a team Incarnate Word defeated 55-10 last year in San Antonio.

The Eagles are coming off a 4-8 season and have turned over the majority of their two-deep depth chart. On the road against a historically strong opponent, this will be a formidable test.

“For me the big thing is, I’m just trying to bleed confidence into them,” Taylor said of his teammates. “I know for some guys this week will be their first time playing at this level in a football game, so there are going to be thoughts or doubts. I think my job is to eliminate all those and just let them know I believe in them, because truthfully I do.”

Here are three aspects of the game to keep an eye on. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

1. Can the Eagles’ defensive line generate pressure? EWU head coach Aaron Best highlighted the experience of the team’s defensive line, specifically at the tackle position, where the Eagles return three regulars in redshirt juniors Isaiah Perez and Justus La’ulu and junior Jirah Leaupepetele.

“They’re the most experienced bunch on our team, so we expect to put more on their shoulders. They’ve got to affect the quarterback,” Best said. “They’ve got to affect ballgames more than they did last year.”

In 2024, Eastern recorded 14 sacks, tied for ninth in the 12-team Big Sky. The team’s returning players accounted for four of those.

“For us to be the team we intend to be, they have to put that on their shoulders and be grownups and say ‘OK, we’ve matured and we’re the most experienced. Lean on us. Give us more to do and we will do more with it,’ ” Best said. “We have to get home more, and we have to force more turnovers.”

Eastern’s offense only gave away the ball seven times last season, but its defense forced a Big Sky-low seven turnovers.

2. Which team gains an advantage on special teams? Best went out of his way to bring up the importance of special teams this week, identifying it as “the pivotal area” of the game.

“I think that is the biggest ground to make up on either side,” he said. “Whether it’s us or them, that’s going to swing the pendulum.”

In the return game, EWU senior Noah Cronquist is listed as the starter at both kickoff and punt returns. The Eagles have last year’s punter Landon Ogles and last year’s kicker Soren McKee at those positions again this year.

UIW kicker Will Faris is getting his first chance to kick field goals after spending four years at Vanderbilt, where he served as a kickoff specialist. Faris made a pair of 24-yard field goals against Nicholls.

3. How well does Jared Taylor play? Taylor joked this week that “it’ll be fun to play quarterback again” this season after serving as a run-first signal caller his first two seasons with the Eagles. Since Kekoa Visperas transferred last offseason, the No. 1 job has belonged to Taylor, and he’s taken command of the offense and the team.

“I’m really grateful that I’ve got guys in front of me who want to succeed,” he said. “I want us rolling out at gametime Saturday feeling like we’re unstoppable.”

Taylor exudes confidence, and his teammates consistently praise his leadership. He has started just two games over two seasons with the Eagles, but he has the opportunity to lead the Eagles back to a winning record for the first time since 2021.

His play is also predicated on the performance of an offensive line that features five new starters, the oldest of whom is redshirt junior Dylan Conner at left tackle. The other four starters – left guard Kyle Stahlecker, center Mark Johnson, right guard Gabe Rhue and right tackle Gavin Allen – are all either redshirt sophomores or redshirt freshmen.

“Collectively, as a whole, (the offensive line) by far has grown the most on the team,” Best said last week. “Top to bottom, they’ve made the biggest jump from the end of July until now.”

How well they protect Taylor is likely to be a key factor in whether the Eagles start this three-game road stretch with a victory.