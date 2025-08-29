Things to watch: Idaho needs transfer QB Joshua Wood at his best to upset Washington State

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – In the 131 years that encompass the University of Idaho and Washington State University’s Battle of the Palouse in football, the arc of history has bent relentlessly toward the Cougars. They own a 73-17-3 edge in the series.

But there have been kinks in their relentless dominance. Idaho won three in a row between 1903 and 1905 and between 1923 and 1925. The Vandals had back-to-back wins in 1912 and 1913, 1964 and 1965 and most recently in 1999-2000, which is the last time they walked off the field as victors.

In the most recent game in 2022, however, with 12 seconds remaining the Vandals were throwing for a tying touchdown that was intercepted on the goal line in a 24-17 loss.

The memory of the near miss remains strong enough that Idaho comes into today’s game believing it is a match for WSU.

Here are three things to watch as the 94th Battle of the Palouse unfolds.

1. Can Idaho’s new starting quarterback, Joshua Wood, live up to his billing? Wood comes to the Vandals this year through the transfer portal from Fresno State. He quickly beat out three returning quarterbacks who had meaningful playing time for a 10-4 team that reached the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs in 2024. Idaho coach Thomas Ford Jr. lauds the redshirt sophomore as a quick study of an Idaho offense that Ford expects to be more explosive than last season. He says Wood is an enthusiastic worker, a humble but competent leader and a solid teammate. At 6-3 and a rangy 215 pounds Wood has good size and can score both as a passer and runner.

2. Ford says in preseason camp the Vandals established an identity as a physically aggressive team. This is reflected in a potent running game. “We should be able to run the ball pretty much against anybody,” he says. Senior running backs Elisha Cummings and Nate Thomas lead the parade. But the Vandals can go at least five deep in the backfield without a notable drop in production. Blocking for those backs is a veteran offensive line Ford says has become one of the strongest units on Idaho’s team.

3. While Idaho’s offense in preseason camp drew even with a defense that dominated spring football, Ford says it is not because the Vandal defense took a step back. Idaho can rely on an experienced defensive front, and new linebackers and defensive backs have enthusiastically adopted their role of succeeding a skilled linebacker corps and secondary from a year ago.

“We want to create havoc plays on defense. We want to create long third down situations,” Ford said.

Strange things can happen in the first week of the season, and if a physically commanding Vandals’ team convinces the Cougars Idaho is in for the long haul the closing seconds of the Battle of the Palouse could make for compelling football again.