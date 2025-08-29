Traveling this Labor Day? What to know about traffic and gas prices – the lowest since COVID in areas other than WA

By Sara Schilling Olympian

If you’re planning to travel for Labor Day, you’re not alone.

Officials are bracing for a busy weekend on the roads, on the waterways and in the skies in Washington.

Whether you’re hitting the highway, hopping on a ferry, catching a flight or even staying put, here’s what you need to know about Labor Day gas prices and traffic in the state.

How are gas prices in Washington?

Gas prices have stayed low nationally this summer, AAA said, and “barring a tropical storm or hurricane affecting Gulf Coast refineries, gas prices should stay below what they were last year.”

Labor Day gas prices are expected to average $3.15 per gallon nationally, CNN reported, the cheapest since 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to GasBuddy.

The national average was $3.33 for a gallon of regular gas last Labor Day, according to AAA.

However, in Washington, gas prices are higher than the national average, with the cost of a regular gallon averaging $4.40 in the Evergreen State as of Aug. 29.

Where can I find the cheapest gas in Washington?

To find the cheapest gas near you, try the price-tracking website GasBuddy. You can filter by criteria such as payment and fuel type.

According to a Friday search, the cheapest gas prices in the city could be found in downtown Spokane, just under $4.

How will the roads, ferries and airports be in Washington?

State transportation officials are planning for busy roads over Labor Day.

“Most highway construction will pause to help ease congestion, but delays are still likely – especially in popular areas or due to crashes or wildfire activity,” according to the Washington State Department of Transportation, or WSDOT.

Drivers going over Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90 should expect some delays, WSDOT said.

State ferries also are expected to see plenty of foot and vehicle traffic.

About 400,000 people are expected to travel by ferry between Thursday and Monday, according to Washington State Ferries, with Saturday expected to be the busiest day of the holiday weekend.

“To help with wait times, riders may consider taking an early morning or late-night sailing or by using transit to walk or bike onto the ferry if possible,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, “travelers making a trip by train, personal aircraft or bus also should plan ahead to avoid holiday delays,” WSDOT said, while Seattle-Tacoma International Airport urged passengers to arrive at least two hours ahead of their boarding time for U.S. flights and three hours for international flights.

What are the best and worst times to drive over Labor Day?

If you plan to drive somewhere for Labor Day, you may want to consider an early start.

And on Saturday, in particular, “the earlier, the better,” AAA said, citing the transportation data company INRIX.

“Traffic congestion worsens as the day progresses. The worst times to drive over the holiday weekend are typically in the afternoon and early evening. Saturday is expected to be extra busy, with many drivers heading out of town or taking day trips,” AAA said.

When should I drive over Snoqualmie Pass on Labor Day?

WSDOT has a series of charts showing when Snoqualmie Pass is expected to see the heaviest Labor Day traffic, based on past data.

For the eastbound lanes, Thursday and Friday saw heavy traffic, according to WSDOT, with more traffic expected Saturday. For the westbound lanes, it’s expected to be Sunday and Monday.

When should I drive on other highways in Washington on Labor Day?

WSDOT has charts covering expected Labor Day congestion levels on other main travel routes as well, including Interstate 5 between Lacey and Tacoma, Highway 2 between Stevens Pass and Skykomish, and I-5 at the U.S.-Canada border.

The state also provides real-time traffic information online for highways and ferry routes.