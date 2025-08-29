Washougal man faces assault allegations after pointing a gun at a road paving crew, sheriff’s office says

Amy Libby The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash.

Aug. 29—A Washougal man was arrested Thursday after threatening a road-paving crew with an AR-style rifle, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin A. Bryden, 37, of Washougal is facing two counts of first-degree assault, according to the Clark County Jail roster. He was to make a first appearance in Clark County Superior Court on Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office, along with the Camas and Washougal police departments, was called about 12:30 p.m. to Southeast 352nd Avenue and First Street north of Washougal city limits for a report of a weapons disturbance, according to an agency news release.

A road-paving crew reported that Bryden, wearing camouflage and a tactical-plate carrier-style vest, had confronted the workers and threatened them with what the sheriff’s office described as an AR-style rifle.

Bryden went back into a home and the work crew left the area, according to the statement.

Law enforcement contained the area, and an officer using a drone spotted Bryden on the property holding a rifle.

The sheriff’s office called the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team to assist, given the nature of the call.

After an hourslong standoff, Bryden was taken into custody about 5:30 p.m. and booked into the Clark County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office’s Tactical Detective Unit is investigating the incident.