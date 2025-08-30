2 Florida pastors arrested after blocking state from painting over street mural, police say

Colleen Wright Tampa Bay Times

TAMPA, Fla. — Two pastors were arrested Friday night as they attempted to block state crews from covering up a street mural, according to St. Petersburg Police.

Florida Department of Transportation crews arrived to paint over a Black History Matters street mural outside the Woodson African American Museum of Florida around 8 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release.

About 15 minutes later, Rev. Andy Oliver, an activist and pastor of Allendale United Methodist Church, and Benedict Atherton-Zeman, a minister at the Unitarian Universalist Church, walked by police officers and sat down in the road on the mural to block state machinery, police said.

Officers warned them to move, according to police, but they refused and were arrested. Both were charged with obstruction and obstructing or hindering traffic as a pedestrian and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Online records show they were released on cash bond early Saturday.

The mural was ultimately covered up.

Oliver and Atherton-Zeman both told The Tampa Bay Times that they were kneeling on the mural, praying. They said officers asked them to move, but they didn’t. Several officers carried them to nearby grass and placed them into handcuffs.

“For me, living out my faith, resisting tyranny and fascism and white supremacy was the most important thing last night,” Oliver said. “I had to do what I had to do.”

“I said I’m just going to stay here and pray until my prayers are answered,” Atherton-Zeman said.

The state has erased four out of five St. Petersburg street murals identified for removal as part of a statewide effort.

Last month, state officials issued a memo to make all roads uniform, giving new orders to eliminate non-compliant street art to keep roads “free and clear of political ideologies” by Sept. 4. After St. Petersburg’s request to exempt five street murals was denied, the city announced last week that it would comply with the state order and let state crews cover up the street art.

Other cities are pushing back, but Mayor Ken Welch said Monday that city attorneys advised him that there was no winning legal path forward. He said he would not risk the city losing state funding, calling such a move “irresponsible leadership.”

Welch encouraged residents to visit mural sites and take photos. But he urged them: “Obey the law. Don’t take the bait.”

Welch posted on social media about the removed murals Saturday after a reporter reached out for comment but did not mention the pastors’ arrests. Through a spokesperson, he said he encourages citizens to exercise their right to protest “peacefully and lawfully.”

“As I stated previously-blocking roadways and intersections is illegal under Florida law,” the statement said. “Be smart and protest in alignment with the law.”

State crews on Friday also covered up a University of South Florida-themed crosswalk at USF St. Petersburg’s campus and a geometric design at an intersection in the Childs Park neighborhood. Yolanda Fernandez, a police spokesperson, said state crews painted over the “Common Ground” colorful intersection at Central Avenue and Fifth Street overnight Friday. She didn’t know when the final mural will be removed.

The only one left is the progressive pride mural at Central Avenue and 25th Street.

An event called #StandUpStPete is taking place there Sunday. Residents are invited to make chalk art at surrounding intersections and take photos of the mural.