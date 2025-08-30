Ask the doctors: Readers respond

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers, and welcome to a bonus letters column. We’re thrilled to have an abundance of interesting mail. Let’s dive right in.

• We recently wrote about the practice of microdosing GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, which are used to manage Type 2 diabetes. For those who are not familiar, microdosing refers to the practice of using small amounts of a medication or substance to gain some of the benefits.

This led to a question from a reader: “Is it safe for me to microdose Ozempic if I want to lose 20lbs?” she asked. “I haven’t been able to lose the weight by conventional methods of diet and exercise.”

Because they mimic a naturally occurring hormone that regulates blood sugar and appetite, GLP-1 drugs are often used as an aid for weight loss. Due to possible side effects like nausea and diarrhea, microdosing GLP-1s has become popular. However, this is an off-label practice, and it is not yet clear whether using sub-clinical doses are either effective or safe.

These drugs are prescription-only, so you will need to see your doctor. You can then discuss your weight loss goal and ask whether they are willing to guide you through this process.

• Several readers have asked us to make a clarification to a column about the Dirty Dozen of Produce. This is an annual list, compiled by the Environmental Working Group, that identifies the 12 vegetables and fruits most likely to be contaminated with pesticide residue.

“It is not correct that produce that is labeled organic isn’t grown with pesticides,” a reader from Los Angeles wrote. “You need to make that clear.”

It’s true that pesticides may be used in produce that bears the organic label. However, federal regulations require that they come from biological, botanical or mineral-based sources. The synthetic pesticides that are the focus of the Dirty Dozen list are not allowed.

• A discussion of heat-related illnesses during heat waves, which are on the rise in our warming world, led a reader in Arizona to share a tip that comes from his grandmother.

“Anyone who has sat in front of a fan during a hot day knows that it won’t actually you cool off,” he wrote. “My grandmother used to bring out her ironing spray bottle and mist us kids with water. Then the breeze from the fan really did cool us off.”

Thank you for an easy, affordable and useful tip. Yes, the mist from the spray bottle creates a film of moisture that has an evaporative, and thus cooling, effect. This can be particularly helpful for older adults who, due to age-related changes, don’t produce as much sweat as younger people in warmer weather.

Thank you, as always, for taking the time to write. We love hearing from you. We will be back soon with the regular monthly letters column.

Meanwhile, if it occurs to you, please let us know where you are writing from. It’s so interesting to know where these columns are reaching you.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.