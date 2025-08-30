Four dead, buildings ablaze as Indonesians demand government accountability

By Frances Vinall Washington Post

Anti-government protests in Indonesia escalated in recent days, after a ride-hailing motorcycle driver was fatally struck by a police vehicle on Thursday at a demonstration near the national parliament complex in Jakarta.

Protests began Monday after the announcement of a housing allowance for national lawmakers that was viewed as excessive and grew to encompass general concerns over transparency and accountability in the government of President Prabowo Subianto, who was elected last year, according to analysts. Labor groups have also called for a minimum-wage increase and an end to outsourced, contract jobs.

In a statement Friday, Prabowo offered condolences over the death of Affan Kurniawan, the 21-year-old motorcyclist, and said he had ordered an investigation, calling for calm and vowing to respond to protesters’ complaints. Jakarta Metropolitan Police Chief Asep Edi Suheri also apologized for the death.

On Friday, the city government building in Makassar, South Sulawesi, was set on fire during a demonstration, killing at least two employees, Mayor Munafri Arifuddin said. Arifuddin added that there were multiple deaths and injuries from the blaze. Local media reported that at least four people were killed.

A government-owned building in Bandung, West Java, and other structures were also set ablaze Friday in protests across the archipelago, local media reported.

It was the latest outbreak of unrest during a tumultuous year in Indonesia. In February and March, “Indonesia Gelap,” or “Dark Indonesia,” demonstrations against budget cuts and the potential for an increased military role in civilian programs roiled the country.

In the lead-up to Indonesia’s Independence Day on Aug. 17, controversy broke out over the popularity of a flag used in the Japanese anime series “One Piece,” which has been adopted as an anti-government symbol. This time last year, protests erupted in more than a dozen cities over perceived nepotism.

Andreas Harsono, an Indonesia researcher for Human Rights Watch, said in an interview that the housing allowance announcement tapped into a sense among Indonesians that elected officials were disconnected from the populace, especially after Prabowo instituted budget cuts.

The death of Affan Kurniawan, he added, struck a nerve, partly because ride-hailing drivers are seen as emblematic of a shrinking middle class forced to take on multiple jobs. Perceptions of corruption, harsh policing and political dysfunction also contributed to public dissatisfaction. “The economy should be better,” he said, “as soon as possible. If not, the underlying issue will still be brewing.”