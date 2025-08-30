The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
71°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: F1: Dutch Grand Prix ESPN / ESPNU

8:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Music City Grand Prix FS1

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Southern 500 USA

5:40 p.m.: ARCA: Southern Illinois 100 FS1

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Boston or Milwaukee at Toronto MLB

10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Root

1:30 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers or Baltimore at San Fran. MLB

4 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia ESPN

Baseball, MiLB

4:05 p.m.: Eugene at Everett Root

Basketball, WNBA

5:30 p.m.: Indiana at Golden State NBATV

Combat sports

9 p.m.: Professional Fighters League ESPN2

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Winnipeg at Saskatchewan CBS Sports

Football, college

Noon: Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina ESPN

1 p.m.: Miles College at Virginia Union NFL

4 p.m.: Winston-Salem at Tuskegee ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Miami ABC

Golf

3:30 a.m.: DP World: Omega European Masters Golf

Noon: LPGA: FM Championship Golf

Horse racing

10 a.m.: Saratoga Live Fox 28

1 p.m.: Saratoga Live FS1

Rugby, women’s World Cup

7:30 a.m.: South Africa vs. Italy CBS Sports

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool vs. Arsenal USA

9:30 a.m.: Serie A: Genoa vs. Juventus CBS Sports

11 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace USA

Soccer, women

1 p.m.: NWSL: Chicago at Washington CBS

Tennis

8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

Noon: U.S. Open ABC

3 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

Volleyball, college women

9 a.m.: Nebraska at Kentucky ABC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

8:30 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change