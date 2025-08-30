Pamela Anderson’s romance with Liam Neeson was PR stunt for ‘Naked Gun’

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News New York Daily News

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson were never dating – their flirty red carpet vibes were actually part of a marketing stunt for their movie “The Naked Gun,” according to reports.

“Their chemistry was real on camera, but off? It was strictly business,” a source told OK! “Pamela Anderson is a pro, Liam Neeson is a pro – they knew leaning into the rumors would get attention.”

According to TMZ, the actors, who played loved interests in the reboot, were actually far from being a couple. They didn’t once see each other between the time cameras stopped rolling in June 2024 and the start of the press tour for “The Naked Gun” more than a year later. And when they were together, it was never one-on-one, sources told the outlet. If they were having dinner, they were usually joined by their assistants.

Still, both Neeson and Anderson gushed over each other in the lead-up to the release of their film.

“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with,” Neeson proclaimed. “I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you.”

The “Baywatch” alum seemed mutually smitten, calling 73-year-old Neeson a “perfect gentleman.”

Before being linked with her co-star, Anderson had been married five times: first to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (1995-98), then briefly to Kid Rock (2006), twice to pro poker player Rick Salomon (2007-08 and 2014-15), and finally to her former bodyguard Dan Hayhurst (2020-22).

Neeson has kept his romantic life out of the spotlight since the death of his wife, Tony-winning actress Natasha Richardson. She was taken off life support in early 2009 just days after suffering a brain injury during a skiing accident at a Canadian resort. They had been married for 15 years.