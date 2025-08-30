Popular quartz countertops look like stone, but with more durability

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Whether you are doing a small renovation or just purchased your dream home, the kitchen is typically “the heart of the home.”

While stone remains popular as a countertop choice, quartz is more popular than ever.

Why quartz?

Unlike stone, quartz is a man-made product. Because of the combination of quartz and resins, quartz is by design nonporous and more heat resistant than natural stone. Even so, you will want to be careful when placing hot objects on your quartz countertop as excessive heat will cause damage such as splitting or discoloring.

Maintenance

While quartz may resemble the look of stone, its nonporous properties make it far more durable and more resistant to stains. Despite its durability, it is important to properly care for quartz.

When it comes to maintenance, here are some tips:

• Seal your quartz countertops before the first use.

• Continue to maintain the look and feel by using a maintenance spray sealer intended for ongoing use.

• Gently clean your quartz countertop with a nonabrasive solution such as borax and water or soap and water.

• Daily cleaning is recommended.

• Should your quartz countertops get scratched, try using a polishing agent, or fine sandpaper for slightly deeper scratches. Beyond this, consider utilizing a professional who specializes in countertop repair.

How to avoid smells

Just like any countertop, you will not want to leave spills unattended. One way to avoid potential smells is to clean up any spills immediately. Next, clean your surface gently with soap and water. If you are concerned about germs, rubbing alcohol can be gently used. Rubbing alcohol is known to kill germs without damaging a quartz surface.

How to remove stains

Stains may be unavoidable. Should stains occur there are some key tips that can help.

• Create a paste of baking soda and warm water or hydrogen peroxide and baking soda, borax and water also works.

• Try white vinegar and water as alternative.

• Consider using rubbing alcohol for tough stains.