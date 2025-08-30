Spokane Indians seize lead with big inning, can’t hold on in 9-6 loss to Tri-City

The Spokane Indians seized a big lead early with a big inning but the visitors didn’t roll over, sending the Indians to a loss in the penultimate home game of the season.

Rio Foster crushed a three-run home run in the seventh inning and the Spokane Indians lost to the Tri-City Dust Devils 9-6 in the fifth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Saturday.

Capri Ortiz went 4 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs for Tri-City.

Indians starter Griffin Herring struggled in the first inning, allowing a single, walk and hit a batter, but kept Tri-City off the board. He wasn’t as fortunate in the second, walking two before coughing up Ortiz’ two-run triple.

Tevin Tucker led off the Indians half of the third with a double and Caleb Hobson walked. May Belyeu bounced one through the middle and Tucker scored without a throw, then Hobson came in on a groundout to tie it.

Aidan Longwell walked and with two down, Andy Perez singled to right to plate another run. That brought up Cole Messina, who served one into center for an RBI single and a 4-2 lead.

But the Indians (29-30) weren’t done. After a mound visit, Skyler Messinger ripped a double into the right field corner to knock in two more.

Herring settled down and retired the last seven batters he faced, including five via strikeout, before giving way to Hunter Omlid in the fifth. He allowed two runs on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts, throwing 46 of his 78 pitches for strikes.

The Dust Devils (28-31) got to Omlid for three runs in the sixth, as the reliever gave up a triple, single and back-to-back run scoring doubles before getting the hook. Cade Denton entered to get Anthony Scull to fly out to medium deep right, and Belyeu made a terrific throw to nab Colin Summerhill at the plate for a double play.

Things unraveled on defense in the seventh. Denton was late to cover first on a grounder to Longwell, allowing Ortiz to reach. Cole Fontenelle attempted a sacrifice bunt, but the catcher Messina threw low to second and all hands were safe. Foster followed, clubbing a no-doubt three-run homer to left, his 10th of the season.

Reliever Felix Ramires walked the bases loaded in the ninth, and a run scored on a groundout to make it 9-6. The Indians went down in order in the bottom half.

The game was delayed roughly 10 minutes in the top of the ninth inning due to a drone hovering over the field.

The series concludes with the last home game of the season on Sunday at 6:35 p.m.