Spokane soccer roundup: Velocity lose to One Knoxville, Zephyr draw with D.C. Power

From staff reports

The Spokane Velocity conceded a goal in the first half and were shut out by One Knoxville in a 1-0 loss at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tennessee.

In the 25th minute, Giovanni Calixtro converted his only shot attempt for Knoxville (10-3-8), assisted by Dani Fernandez.

The Velocity (11-4-5) logged 11 shot attempts with just one on target.

Defenders David Garcia and Jalen Crisler posted four clearances apiece for Spokane.

Zephyr 2, Power 2: The Zephyr played to a draw with the D.C. Power at Audi Field in Washington D.C.

Newcomer Lena Solano scored two first-half goals for Spokane (0-1-1). Midfielder Emily Colton and former Zephyr defender Sydney Cummings scored one goal apiece for D.C. (1-0-1).