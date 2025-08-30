UW Huskies ride big second half to pull away from Colorado State in season opener

Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

Rahshawn Clark’s first career sack came at the opportune moment.

Colorado State had already converted on fourth down twice. So it was no surprise when coach Jay Norvell sent his offense out on fourth-and-13. Rams quarterback Tahj Bullock rolled left and looked back right for an open receiver.

He didn’t see Clark, the redshirt freshman nickel from Garfield High, who rushed as soon as Bullock rolled out of the pocket and brought the Rams quarterback down for the sack. Just a few plays later, senior Jonah Coleman plowed into the end zone from two yards, effectively sealing the win for Washington.

Washington took care of business in the second half, beating Colorado State 38-21 in front of 67,778 fans at Husky Stadium Saturday evening. UW has won 21-consecutive games at home. Washington will return to Husky Stadium Sept. 6 for an 8 p.m. kickoff against UC Davis.

Sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr. went 18-24 passing for 232 yards and a touchdown. He also added 68 yards rushing. Coleman registered 166 yards rushing, his sixth time rushing for at least 100 yards as a Husky, and a pair of touchdowns.

The Huskies enjoyed a bright start to the game. New defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and his defense forced the Rams to go three-and-out on the opening drive. UW’s offense responded with a 6-play, 59-yard drive capped by a 26-yard touchdown rush by Coleman for a quick 7-0 lead.

Colorado State’s response was immediate. The Rams drove 75 yards before senior quarterback Tahj Bullock, under center instead of starter Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, dashed into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown and a 7-7 tie game. Colorado State tallied 35 yards rushing during the drive.

Washington quickly retook the 14-7 lead when sophomore Adam Mohammed plunged into the end zone from the 1-yard line for his first career touchdown to cap an 88-yard drive that also included a 39-yard completion to junior wide receiver Denzel Boston, but was unable to add to its advantage.

Despite its defense forcing three-and-outs on CSU’s next two drives and getting inside Colorado State’s 40-yard line twice, Washington failed to score on its final two full possessions of the half. A three-yard loss on a Coleman run and an 8-yard sack against Williams forced the Huskies to punt from near midfield with five minutes remaining, then a miscommunication between Williams and junior center Landen Hatchett led to a lost fumble on CSU’s 31-yard line with 1:44 remaining.

It was just enough time for Fowler-Nicolosi to orchestrate a 9-play, 66-yard touchdown drive. Redshirt freshman running back Jalen Dupree’s 15-yard touchdown run with 11 seconds remaining in the half tied the game, 14-14.

Washington reestablished its lead on the first drive of the second half. After Williams and Coleman combined for 44 yards rushing — 27 yards for Williams and 17 yards for Coleman — tight end Kade Eldridge, lined up at fullback, converted from the 1-yard line to give UW a 21-14 lead. It was the first career touchdown for Eldrige, a USC transfer who played some running back at Lynden Christian High.

But once again, the Rams responded. Fowler-Nicolosi converted on third-and-19 from his own 36-yard line by finding 6-foot-8 tight end Jaxxon Warren up the right seam for a 25-yard reception. Fowler-Nicoloi went right back to Warren up the same seam again two plays later for a 27-yard touchdown and a 21-21 tie game.

The Huskies, however, leaned on their veterans to secure the win. Boston,the fourth-year junior from South Hill, hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass after fighting through defensive pass interference to give UW a 28-21 lead. Sixth-year safety Makell Esteen followed up Boston’s heroics by intercepting a Fowler-Nicolosi pass for Washington’s first turnover of the season, setting up a 16-yard field goal by senior kicker Grady Gross for a 31-21 lead.

Coleman’s 2-yard touchdown plunge following Clark’s key sack effectively sealed the game.