Yemen’s Houthis say PM was killed in Israeli strike Thursday

Sara Gharaibeh, Mohammed Hatem, Bloomberg

The prime minister of Yemen’s Houthi government was killed in Israeli strikes on Thursday, along with a number of ministers, the group’s presidency said in a statement.

Prime Minister Ahmed Ghalib Al-Rahwi and members of his Cabinet were targeted on Thursday during a routine workshop held by the government, according to the statement carried by Houthi-run Al Masirah TV.

The Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday it “precisely struck” a Houthi military target in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, after UAVs were launched from Yemen toward Israel.

Several other ministers were injured in the strike and are getting medical treatment, the statement added, noting that the government will continue to provide its services and carry out its operations.

“We continue to build up our military and develop its capabilities to face all challenges and threats,” the Iran-backed group said, noting that it is “in open war” with Israel.

Mohammed Ahmed Muftah, first deputy prime minister, has been appointed acting prime minister, the Houthi-run Saba news agency reported.

Since the start of the Israeli offensive on Gaza following the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, the Houthis have kept up a campaign of missiles and maritime attacks targeting Israel and upending global trade in the Red Sea in solidarity with the Palestinians. The Houthis have said they would continue to attack Israel until the war in Gaza ends.

Israeli and U.S. forces have intercepted most — though not all — of the missiles and drones that have come from Yemen. A Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv in July 2024, which didn’t trigger any warning alerts, underscored Israel’s vulnerability to incoming drones.

After an intense bombing campaign by the U.S. and Israel earlier this year, the Houthis reached a ceasefire with Washington. However, the Yemen-based militia continued to launch missiles and drones toward Israel, which in return retaliated by striking key energy infrastructure, ports and other Houthi-associated targets.