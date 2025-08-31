Cool critters:Why so many white moths? Or are they butterflies?

By Linda Weiford For The Spokesman-Review

All those dainty white moths flitting around fields, yards and gardens of the Inland Northwest? They’re not moths but butterflies. And while they lack the showy colors of monarchs, swallowtails and painted ladies, they’re far from ordinary.

Slightly larger than a thumbprint, cabbage white butterflies are easy to spot this time of year because they’re so abundant and active. Unlike moths, which are mostly nocturnal, cabbage whites seek full sun and warmth.

You might find them bland in appearance, so try taking a closer look. Fluttering through green landscapes in bright sunlight, their white wings shimmer in subtle hues of vanilla and silver. Two tiny black dots on each of the butterfly’s forewings means you’re seeing a female. One dot means it’s a male.

The species has a wingspan of about 1½ inches, compared to the monarch’s wingspan of close to 4 inches. Though smallish in size, it has a surprisingly big imprint.

“The cabbage white is one of the world’s most successful and most common butterflies,” said entomologist David James of Washington State University, co-author of the book “The Lives of Butterflies,” published in 2024.

For starters, it is one of only a few butterfly species in North America that didn’t originate here. Native to eastern Europe, the cabbage white butterfly was accidently introduced to Quebec, Canada, in the mid-1800s by way of human travel and trade, according to a 2019 study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

And boy, did the out-of-towner make itself at home. Today the cabbage white is one of the most ubiquitous butterfly species in the world, including the United States, James said. It traverses through wetlands in Vermont, high-elevation meadows of the Rockies and California’s Tehachapi mountains, and the roadsides of Florida. In fact, the few places you won’t see these winged insects are the northern tip of Maine, desert areas of the Southwest and Texas and the Arctic.

The species owes much of its success to being a true generalist, said James of WSU. Unlike many butterfly species, it thrives in a wide variety of climates and habitats. They do well in the heat but also cope with the cold. Even in frigid conditions, they’re able to overwinter as a chrysalis until temperatures rise in the spring.

It also helps that cabbage whites are so prolific, producing 3-5 generations each season. The ones we currently see alighting on our region’s flowers will produce offspring that are visible well into September. Basically, they’ve had all summer to build up their numbers.

Which brings us to the less appealing side of the cabbage white butterfly. While the adults are quietly elegant as they innocently sip nectar from certain flowers, their young offspring munch on plants that we humans eat. And this is where the species gets the “cabbage” part of its name.

The cabbage white female lays minute, yellow eggs on the leaves of members of the cabbage family, which includes cauliflower, broccoli, brussels sprouts and wild mustard. And, of course, cabbage. Each egg hatches into a caterpillar known as a larva, and its very first meal is the egg shell. Then it moves on to the feast of the host plant’s outer leaves.

So, how concerned should you be about broccoli, cauliflower or other cabbage plants growing in your home garden? Keep an eye out for holes in the leaves, James advises.

“Unless there is a real outbreak of cabbage whites, they shouldn’t cause more than minor damage,” he explained. “Eggs are laid singly, and the caterpillars have a lot of predators and parasitoids.”

Because other insects can chew holes in plant leaves, inspect their undersides for little green worms with thin yellow lines. Those are cabbage caterpillars. If you see them, WSU Extension recommends you hand-pick and destroy them. To prevent them from getting there in the first place, cover your plants with “floating row covers or screen cages to prevent egg-laying by the adults,” it advises.

While the cabbage white butterfly can give caterpillars a bad name, eating plants is what caterpillars do. The monarch caterpillar feeds on milkweed, the oak hairstreak butterfly relies on oak trees, and the swallowtail nibbles on parsley and dill.

And eventually, the very hungry caterpillar becomes a butterfly.