Edie Rice-Sauer: Public Dollars for Public Benefit is a smart investment in Spokane’s future

By Edie Rice-Sauer

On Aug. 25, Spokane City Council voted to pass the Public Dollars for Public Benefit Ordinance, shaping the future of our families and neighborhoods. The ordinance calls for using Community Workforce Agreements to maximize public benefit on public works projects of more than $5 million. Spokane Alliance is proud to build upon our city’s legacy by investing in Spokane families with this smart policy.

We believe our public tax dollars should create maximum public benefit for Spokane residents. This ordinance ensures that on public works projects costing $5 million or more, our tax dollars stay in Spokane, are invested in Spokane and create lasting benefits for our community.

The numbers don’t lie

National research, including Cornell University, shows Community Workforce Agreements return $3 to $6 to the local economy for every $1 spent. Cities that implement these policies create opportunities that benefit taxpayers for years after projects are completed.

Right here in Spokane, we’ve already proven this works. The Convention Center expansion we supported generated 2,300 jobs and $266 million in economic impact over the 5 years that the project took place and today brings in $173 million in economic impact annually. These weren’t accidents – they were the result of strategic public investment.

Addressing the myths about costs

Some critics claim Community Workforce Agreements increase project costs. The facts say otherwise. A comprehensive study of 263 construction projects worth $707 million in California found that projects with workforce agreements had slightly more bidders and lower costs than projects without them. In Illinois, an analysis of 773 projects indicated that bid competition increased by 14% with such labor agreements and there was no impact on costs. In New York City, agreements saved about $300 million on $5.3 billion worth of projects while creating 1,800 new jobs. The U.S. Department of Labor confirms that these agreements “ensure timely completion of projects at or under budget.”

Project bidding is open to all, union and non-union, which increases competition. However, with requirements that projects be staffed with skilled, trained workers through apprenticeship programs, residents benefit by getting better quality construction, fewer delays, reduced work stoppages, less reworking and less waste. That saves taxpayers money, while creating good jobs.

Proven track record of results

The Spokane Alliance has spent more than 20 years working toward creating policies that benefit working families and Spokane residents. We’ve delivered real results: protecting more than $11 million in affordable housing funds, securing more than $9 million for child care and mental health investments, and creating one of the strongest apprenticeship utilization policies in the nation.

This ordinance continues that work by ensuring that 25% of hours on major public projects go to “priority hire workers,” which includes graduates of certified pre-apprenticeship programs, residents of economically distressed areas, veterans, women, people of color and other underrepresented groups. These workers earn $300,000 more over their lifetimes compared to those without training, and 93% find employment after completing their programs.

Creating opportunities for our neighbors

The ordinance targets opportunities in Spokane’s most economically distressed neighborhoods like northeast Spokane, parts of downtown Spokane, East Central, Hillyard, West Central, Browne’s Addition and north Spokane. It creates pathways for local residents, veterans, women and underrepresented communities to access family-sustaining careers with full health care and retirement benefits.

When we invest in our neighbors, they spend locally, support schools through taxes, and build stronger communities. That’s not just good policy – it’s good business.

The choice is clear

Spokane could have stuck with low-bid approaches that save pennies but cost dollars in missed opportunities, or invest in policies that build wealth, strengthen businesses, and streamline contracting. Collectively this creates lasting opportunity by keeping public dollars in Spokane and investing in our community.

Our tax dollars are going to be maximized to work for all of us –not just the lowest bidder.

Edie Rice-Sauer represents Spokane Alliance, a coalition of 35 organizations representing over 20,000 residents across Spokane County. Rice-Sauer is the board president of the Spokane Alliance. She retired recently after nearly 40 years of service primarily to unhoused women and domestic violence survivors. She is ordained in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). She carries on her legacy through her volunteer work with the Spokane Alliance, Transitions and Fuse as a Spokane resident.